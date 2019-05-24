If there's one thing I like more than cold brew, it's cold brew-flavored ice cream. That's why I'm beyond excited about the new Cold Brew Caramel Latte Ben & Jerry's flavor. On top of cold brew-flavored ice cream, the selection features sweet cream and salted caramel swirls. It's basically a frozen latte in a pint, and I'm so ready for a scoop. If you are, too, then you might be wondering where to get Ben & Jerry's' cold brew flavor. But before you scan the freezer aisle at your local grocery store, there's one thing you should know.

According to Instagram foodie @CandyHunting, the new Cold Brew Caramel Latte selection is a 7-Eleven exclusive. Elite Daily reached out to Ben & Jerry's for more details about the pint, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Still, it seems like you won't be able to find the coffee-inspired scoop at your go-to supermarket. Instead, you'll probably have to visit your local 7-Eleven and purchase a pint while you're there. In order to find a 7-Eleven near you, visit the store's online locator and enter your location information (street, city, state, or zip code). Then, a list of local spots will populate on your screen.

Once you've mapped out the closest 7-Eleven, go ahead and visit. Hopefully, Ben & Jerry's' Cold Brew Caramel Latte flavor will be waiting for you in the ice cream section. If it is, grab your wallet and give it a go. Since this new selection isn't available on Ben & Jerry's' online store yet, its price hasn't been listed. However, all of the pints that are provided on the company's website are going for $6.99, so you can probably expect a price range in that ballpark. However, according to @CandyHunting, the price of the exclusive pint seems to vary by each 7-Eleven location.

Now that you know where you can buy the latte-inspired pint, you probably want to know more about how it tastes. As I previously mentioned, the new flavor features cold brew ice cream, sweet cream, and "salt-kissed caramel," per the company. Not to mention, it's made with actual cold brew coffee, which means its flavor is true to the real thing.

TBH, I wouldn't mind adding a scoop of this into my iced coffee. I haven't tried the flavor yet, but it sounds like it'd provide the perfect amount of creaminess and sweetness to my morning cup of joe.

If you're a fan of coffee-flavored ice cream (like me), then you might want to try other coffee-inspired scoops by Ben & Jerry's. One popular selection is Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz!, which features coffee ice cream and espresso fudge, per the company. Another similar flavor that you could try is Coffee Toffee Bar Crunch, which includes fudge-covered toffee pieces mixed into coffee ice cream. If I'm being real, all of these flavors sound like they'd be delicious in my iced coffee.

To find Ben & Jerry's pints near you, choose your favorite flavor on the company's Ice Cream Pints webpage and then visit the "Get This Flavor" section of the site. There, you'll be able to find out where you can buy the flavor and see which companies will deliver it to you. If you're hoping to try the Cold Brew Caramel Latte flavor, though, pay 7-Eleven a visit.