Disney lovers, rejoice, because listening to Disney tunes online just got a lot easier. Starting July 17, 2019, Spotify is making it easier to access all your favorite Disney songs, new and old, in one place on the music streaming platform. Here's where to find Spotify's new Disney hub with all your favorite tunes — some might even say "it's a whole new world."

To access the Disney hub, which is available if you live in the United States, UK, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand, simply type "Disney" into your search bar for a dedicated channel featuring several official Disney playlists. The hub has all sorts of amazing content right off the bat — some of the featured playlists include "The Lion King" official playlist, which boasts artists like Beyonce, Elton John, and Hans Zimmer; "Marvel Music" which includes popular tunes from the Marvel universe movies; and "The Best of Star Wars," which features a lot of familiar instrumental tunes from the films.

But my favorite playlists on the Disney Hub are the variety playlists like "Disney Sing-Alongs" or "Disney Favorites" which include Disney songs from across movies, genres, and eras. "Disney Favorites," for example, starts off with some Toy Story-themed bops like "You've Got a Friend in Me" and "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," transitions into faves from Aladdin like "A Whole New World," and ends with "We're All in This Together," from Disney Channel's High School Musical. The "Disney Singalongs" playlist features a ton of songs you've probably caught yourself singing in the shower or in a car like "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas and "Hakuna Matata" from The Lion King.

The variety playlist that stands out most to me is "Disney Princesses" which includes famous music from Disney movies centering princesses or strong female characters like like Tangled, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, The Princess and the Frog, Mulan, Moana, and many more. TBH, the nostalgia hits pretty hard with this one.

According to a blog post in Spotify's newsroom "For The Record," fans can expect updates on the Disney hub throughout the summer and the year, which presumably means new playlists and new tunes. According to The Verge, Spotify subscribers can also check out the most popular songs within the Disney hub among fans.

This isn't the first time Spotify has had a dedicated hub for specific content. Earlier in 2019, Spotify launched a Throwback hub that included over 30 playlists of popular throwbacks. In 2018, the streaming platform launched an online hub called Amplify intended to highlight and bring attention to various social issues like mental health, LGBTQ rights, immigration, and gender equality. When Amplify debuted back in March 2018 for Women's History Month, it featured themed playlists like "Icons & Influencers," "Movements on the rise," and "Her story."

Spotify's online hubs make it easier to access a variety of content within different subject areas and I, for one, am thrilled that one of those subject areas is now Disney. If you're looking for me, I'll be far too deep in a bunch of Disney songs.