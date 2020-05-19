Instagram's latest feature aims to make it easier for creators to curate useful content and store it all in one place. On Monday, May 18, the social media platform rolled out Instagram Guides, which helps your favorite accounts share inspirational and informational posts and videos in one easy-to-find spot. Here's where to find Instagram Guides, which the tech giant is kicking off with wellness and health-related content.

In an attempt to help its users access reliable, factual, and helpful information about health and wellness amid the coronavirus pandemic, Instagram announced that it will be initially be teaming up with some expert organizations such as Headspace, Heads Together, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to launch the new feature. The feature will come to users' Explore tabs in the next few weeks, but as of the initial rollout, people will need to visit creators' Instagram accounts to find the Guides. While the original release only features wellness and health accounts, the company will expand coverage and participating accounts to other topics in the near future.

To get view a particular Guide, you can visit a profile of any of the participating accounts and head to the tab where there's an icon that looks like an open book. Once you tap on it, you'll see different "Guides" where the account owner has organized posts (which can include photos, videos, and galleries from his or her account as well as content from other Instagram users) into various sections based on topic.

Courtesy of Instagram

If you're interested in a certain topic, you can tap on one of the Guides, and you'll be taken to a page where you can scroll through posts and videos as well as other commentary and tips from the creator. If you click on any of the posts, you'll be taken to the original content on the creator's Instagram page or the Instagram account where it was sourced.

Courtesy of Instagram

If you want to share the post with your followers, you can choose to post it to your Instagram Story or send it to someone via Direct Message by tapping the share icon in the righthand corner. As more people discover the Guides, you'll likely see them pop in your friends' Stories and get to them from there.

Instagram will also roll out the feature in a Wellness section of the Explore tab in the coming weeks, so you'll be able to access all the Guides without needing to go to the creator's account to get there.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.