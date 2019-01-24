Here's Where To Download The 'Rent: Live' Soundtrack To Hear The New Stars Slay It

There are still few days until Fox continues the live musical tradition with Rent: Live on Sunday, Jan. 27, but already fans are itching to listen to the stars sing the songs from the musical. With a talented cast including Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, and Tinashe, they're sure to slay it. So it's no wonder fans are wondering where to download the Rent: Live soundtrack so they can sing along to every "one song glory"

Rent: Live airs on Jan. 27, and luckily Rent-heads won't have to wait long to be able to listen to the soundtrack on repeat since it'll be available for digital download on Feb. 1. There's even already an iTunes album page, so you can study all the tracks until the album drops. Or, if you prefer a more old school option and you want to be able to hold an actual album in your hands, then you can pre-order the two-disc CD, which will be released just one month later on March 1.

For the really impatient fans out there who need their Rent: Live music right now, one track is available for download ahead of the live broadcast. "Seasons of Love" is currently available on iTunes and on Spotify, so you can listen now. For another sneak peek ahead of the live show on Sunday, there's a special a cappella video of the cast rehearsing "Seasons of Love." You can watch below, but just be prepared: It will give you the chills.

FOX on YouTube

In the video, Mario, who plays Benny in the production, conducts the cast in a relaxed backstage moment. The video features shots of Hudgens, Fisher, and Tinashe, as well as cast members Kiercey Clemons, Valentina, Brennin Hunt, and Brandon Victor Dixon. One cast member fans don't get to see or hear in the video is Keala Settle, who will be featured in the live show singing the famous "Seasons of Love" solo. Settle wowed musical lovers with her star turn singing "This is Me" in 2017's The Greatest Showman, so there are high expectations for her big belting solo in Rent: Live. Fans hoping to hear a snippet of Settle's solo in this a cappella rehearsal video will be disappointed, but it only builds the anticipation.

The track list for the Rent: Live album features all the same classic songs that are on the original Broadway cast album, down to every dialogue-heavy "Tune Up" and "Voicemail" track. In fact, the Rent: Live soundtrack looks almost identical to the original Broadway cast album track list, which means that fans can expect Rent: Live to be more similar to the original Broadway production than to the movie adaptation that was made in 2005. The Rent movie omitted a number of songs, so diehard fans will definitely appreciate seeing the show in its entirety during the live broadcast.

Rent: Live airs on Jan. 27 on FOX at 8 p.m ET.