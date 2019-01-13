It may seem like you just rang in 2019, but Valentine's Day is just around the corner, folks! Whether you're celebrating with a partner, family, friends, or throwing a festive Galentine's Day soirée, it's never too early to start getting ready by stocking up on your favorite sweets and treats. If you're a fan of chocolate you won't want to miss this returning M&M's Valentine's Day flavor: White Cheesecake Chocolate M&M's. If this sounds like the treat for you, here's where to buy White Cheesecake M&M's for Valentine's Day, because you and your loved ones deserve it.

This festive iteration of America's favorite chocolate supposedly tastes like a combination of cheesecake, white chocolate, and graham cracker crust, according to INSIDER, and the candies come in pink, white, and pale yellow pieces that are reportedly larger than regular M&M's. It sounds like the perfect Valentine's Day treat, and you can exclusively find them at Walmart, according to the description of the candy on the website. Although, they listed as available from third-party sellers on Amazon, starting at $8.51 for an eight-ounce bag.

The limited-edition White Cheesecake M&M's are currently listed on the Walmart website as selling for $2.84 for an eight-ounce bag of the pastel-colored bite, and you can have them shipped right to your door for a holiday treat. It's not listed as "in stock" at any of my local Walmart locations, but you can also ship your delivery to your local store and pick it up on your next Walmart trip.

The White Cheesecake M&M's were apparently also available last year and way back in 2016, per People, so this year marks their return to shelves. You might also recall some other M&M's Valentine's Day flavors, like White Strawberry Shortcake and Strawberry Milk Chocolate, which were both limited edition batches of the chocolate released back in 2016 as well.

Though White Cheesecake is a limited edition Valentine's Day flavor, you can always find other fun flavors of the chocolate at Walmart and other retailers. Caramel, Coffee Nut, and Dark Chocolate Mint are just some of the other flavors you can enjoy as you try not to eat all the White Cheesecake ones before Valentine's Day. You can also find other fun M&M's-themed Valentine's Day treats at Walmart ahead of the romantic holiday, like M&M's Chocolate Candy Hearts, Peanut Butter Chocolate Valentine's Day candies, and a Bear Hug Twist M&M dispenser.

White Chocolate Cheesecake M&M's aren't the only Valentine's Day treat hitting the shelves early. Hershey’s unveiled new Kisses with a new V-day flavor called Lava Cake Kisses that feature a melted cocoa center like real lava cake.

It isn't just chocolate and cookie brands getting an early start on the Valentine's Day fun, but entire grocery stories too. Aldi, for example, will be selling heart-shaped cheese starting Jan. 30 for a savory, dairy filled day with your loved ones. Cheese lovers will be able to choose from four artisanal varieties of cheese.

With all these options hitting the shelves ahead of Valentine's Day, there's no excuse to not indulge yourself and your loved ones come Feb. 14. Whether you're more of a White Cheesecake M&M person or a heart-shaped cheese enthusiast, you'll be sure to find a V-day treat that's just right for you.