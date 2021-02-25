Sour Patch Kids is giving jelly beans a seasonal makeover. With spring just around the corner, parent company Mondelez International's new Watermelon Jelly Beans are a welcome sweet and sour twist on the traditional Easter candy — and it's available in stores right now. Wondering where to buy Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Jelly Beans? You have a lot of different options to choose from.

While jelly beans tend to fall on the sweeter end of the spectrum, the new Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Jelly Beans bring the tangy flavors you know and love to the classic candy. Whether you want to revamp your Easter basket or stock your snack cupboard with a new candy, you can find 13-ounce bags of the pink and green candies at retailers nationwide for around $3. For perspective, Target is currently selling the candy for $2.99 while Walmart has priced each bag at $2.48.

In addition to Target and Walmart, the new jelly beans are currently available for purchase both online and in-store at retailers like Kroger, CVS, Rite-Aid, Walgreen's, Amazon, Albertson’s, Meijer, and Five Below. In keeping with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31 for grocery shopping, you might want to consider ordering your candy for delivery or curbside pick-up if available to minimize your exposure to others. If you do decide to shop in-store, it's a good idea to check to make sure the retailer has the candy in stock to cut down on unnecessary errands. When shopping, make sure to wear a face mask, practice social distancing from others as much as possible, and wash your hands after leaving the store.

If you're looking for more sweets to scoop up on your candy run, Mondelez also announced it's bringing back Swedish Fish Jelly Beans. Available at Target, CVS, Five Below, Walmart, Walgreen’s, Rite-Aid, and other regional grocery chains, the red jelly beans taste just like the Swedish Fish candy and cost $3 for a 13-ounce bag.

Spring might be weeks away, but it's never too early to start leaning into the flavors of the upcoming season with one of these festive candies.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.