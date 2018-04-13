Prior to the days of ghosting and 1 a.m. "u up?" text messages, Sour Patch Kids were society's OG "bad boys." They snipped girls' ponytails, tied people's shoelaces together, tied people to their chairs, and created various types of booby traps... all before giving their victims a "sincere" and "apologetic" hug. It's kind of despicable, and I really can't take it anymore. If you'd rather opt for eating something that's "sour then sweet" (as opposed to dating a bad boy), then rest assured there's a new treat that you're gonna love. Here's where you can buy Sour Patch Kids ice cream.

If you can somehow manage to forgive those feisty little guys for what they've done, you should try Sour Patch Kids "Red, White & Blue" ice cream. According to The Daily Meal, this frozen innovation is created by Dreyers, which is owned by Nestlé, and its taste sounds pretty hard to beat. The base of "Red, White & Blue" is comprised of both lemon sorbet and vanilla ice cream, which is laced with sour "redberry" swirls. It's then mixed with small blue Sour Patch Kids chunks. It sounds like the booty call of my dreams, TBH.

If you're all about those sour-then-sweet vibes, Sour Patch Kids ice cream is available exclusively in the frozen section at Walmart for $3.48 per tub, according to The Daily Meal. Unfortunately, though, it's only limited-edition. Yeah, like any classic bad boy, it's leaving after the end of this year. Womp womp.

OK, I know I'm supposed to stand my ground and not give in to any of the B.S., but I'm starting to think I can forgive these players for what they've done. A simple hug definitely cannot win me over, but some ice cream might be able to fix some things. Hey, I can't help it — ice cream is the key to my heart.

Maybe you've had enough ice cream to melt your heart for a lifetime, and it's OK. I totally get it. If that's the case though, J&J Snack Foods makes Sour Patch Kids-flavored popsicles, per The Daily Meal. They can be found at most retail stores throughout United States and Canada, and they come in variety packs that include Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Redberry flavors. So um, yeah, count me in. A 12-pack costs a mere $2.50 to $3.50, while a 30-pack can be purchased for anywhere between $5.99 and $7.99. They're cheap and refreshing, and will only mess with your heart a little bit before they melt. It's that easy.

These frozen delights aren't to be confused with Baskin-Robbins' adventurous take on Sour Patch Kids ice cream. In April 2016, the ice cream powerhouse created a slightly different version of the candy-laced ice cream as their “flavor of the month." It maintained a hearty base of sweet marshmallow and raspberry ice cream, with interwoven tart Redberry Sour Patch ribbons. Um, hello, am I dreaming? It sounds absolutely phenomenal, but it was only available for the month of April in 2016, and won't be available for the foreseeable future. Again, classic move, Sour Patch. Classic move.

Not everyone can handle sour-then-sweet, and that's OK. I couldn't handle it either, until I found out that in comes in the form of ice cream. In all seriousness, how could anyone resist that kind of temptation? I know I can't. Maintaining something steady is definitely going to be difficult with its limited release, but I'll make sure I won't put all of my heart into it this time. "Red, White & Blue," I am ready for you.