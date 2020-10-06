You can celebrate Oktoberfest from the comfort of your own home this year with a boozy new product. Snyder's is releasing a limited edition offering that features a classic pairing from the German festival: beer and pretzels. If you're ready to raise a toast to the fall tradition without getting out of your "lounging" lederhosen, here's where to buy Snyder's Pretzel Keg for Oktoberfest.

Snyder's of Hanover and Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. unveiled the Pretzel Keg on Monday, Oct. 5. The custom-made product is sure to satisfy both your snack and booze cravings this Oktoberfest. At the top of each Pretzel Keg is a 27-ounce canister filled with Snyder's baked pretzel rods, and underneath the salty goodness is a 5-liter keg — it's literally a mini keg — of Captain Lawrence Brewing Co.'s Marzen Style Oktoberfest Lager. The brand says the smooth and malty lager boasts flavors of toasty bread, honey, and chocolate, which should apparently go very well with the pretzels.

Basically, the Pretzel Keg does all the legwork for you, and all you need to do for an at-home Oktoberfest celebration is order it on Snyder's Pretzel Keg website. It will sell for $49.99 once it goes on sale on at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and it will be available while supplies last.

Due to liquor laws it's not available to ship to all 50 states, but it is available for delivery in: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

To kick off the product launch, the companies are hosting a sweepstakes that'll give five lucky winners each a $50 gift card to purchase a free Pretzel Keg. The contest will begin at noon ET on Thursday, Oct. 8 and run through 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 12. To participate, follow the Captain Lawrence Instagram page and Snyder's Instagram page, and look for the post announcing the giveaway. You'll get an entry for each tag you include on the post, and you can get up to five entries. If you're a winner, you'll be notified via Instagram by Thursday, Oct. 15.

If you'd like to purchase a Pretzel Keg in person, you can also head to Captain Lawrence's taproom in Elmsford, New York, and make sure to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. It includes avoiding unnecessary trips, wearing a face mask, staying at least six feet from others, and sanitizing your hands after leaving a store or touching packaging.

