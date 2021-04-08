Pringles is upping the snack game by dropping a brand new flavor inspired by a Southern favorite — and it's a big deal, or rather, dill. That's right: fried pickle-flavored Pringles are officially now a ~thing~, but the limited-time offering is only available at one retailer nationwide, which makes the snack potentially a little harder to find on your regular grocery runs. Wondering where to buy Pringles Deep Fried Dill Pickle chips? Here's where to go to get the tangy and crispy bites.

Fried pickle stans can head to Dollar General locations during the month of April to snag a can of the limited-edition Pringles, which features the tanginess of dill pickles with the savory goodness and crispiness of your classic fried pickle batter. The Pringles flavor comes in the brand's Wavy style, which basically means you will be getting a thick, wavy texture that ensures plenty of crunch with each bite. The best part? You can get the flavors and textures you know and love in a can of approximately 100 chips, making it a convenient treat to snack on the go this spring. In addition, each 5.2-ounce can retails for only $1.99, making it a bank account-friendly offering to add to your treat rotation.

Courtesy of Pringles

Unfortunately, these savory and tangy Pringles chips are only available while supplies last, meaning you'll definitely want to plan a groceries run sooner rather than later in April and scoop up a can (or 10) if you spot them at your local Dollar General store. If you're not sure if your closest store carries it or if it's still in stock, you might want to call ahead or search online on the Dollar General website to see if the Pringles Wavy Deep Fried Dill Pickle flavor is available for pick-up and avoid any unnecessary trips.

When you swing by a Dollar General store to get your deep fried pickle-flavored Pringles fix, it's also a good idea to make sure you follow the CDC's most updated guidance on masking and social distancing for grocery shopping and limit your exposure to others as much as possible. Happy snacking!