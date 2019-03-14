There's no better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than enjoying a cold pint of beer in your greenest attire. Actually, maybe there is one way... make the beer itself green, too. If you want to get in on that actions, here's where to buy green beer for St. Patrick's Day, because there's no such thing as being too festive.

But first, a little history about this uniquely colored brew. The first green beer is credited to an Irish-American physician who created it for his New York clubhouse in 1914, per Vox. Eventually, the concoction took off and became a mainstream symbol of the Irish holiday — even though greening beer wasn't an Irish tradition, per se. According to United Press International, people in Ireland were still being introduced to green beer as late as late as 1985 — and they liked it. With green beer becoming an international success, it's no wonder it's become a St. Patrick's Day staple. According to Vox, green beer is typically made with a mixture of beer and blue food coloring which mixes with the beer's natural yellow for a green look, but Irish Central also notes that you can also use a few drops of green food coloring to achieve the same look.

Now that you know a little more about the history of green beer, you might be wondering where to find it. Here are four ways you can get some green beer on Sunday, March 17, aka St. Patty's Day this year.

Find It At A Local Bar Giphy It may seem obvious, but the most reliable way to get green beer this St. Patrick's Day is to call up your local bar and check if they'll be serving the festive brew on March 17. If you're in Philly, check out McGillin’s for glasses of the green stuff. Per CBS 3 Philly, the watering hole was serving up the festive brews a few years back. Celebrating in Phoenix? Check out Social Tap and Original Gravity of Paz Cantina for Irish food and green beer galore, per AZ Central. Boston folks can check out Sidebar or Rockwell for their boozy green fix, according to the Boston Discovery Guide. Wherever you live, get in touch with a local bar ahead of your festivities to find out if they'll be carrying this classic.

Buy Some At A St. Patrick's Day Festival Giphy St. Patty's Day festivals take place all across the country and are sure to be filled with Irish food, shenanigans, and the highly coveted green booze. In Los Angeles, for example, according to Time Out Los Angeles, both the Rock and Reilly’s Annual St. Paddy’s Day Block Party and the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Original Farmers Market will serve plenty of green beer — and other festivals in your area will likely do the same. A quick Google search for St. Pat's festivities in your city should bring up a bevy of ideas, like these for New York, Seattle, Chicago, and Palm Beach.

Make Your Own Giphy It's seriously so easy to make your own green beer at home. All you need is your favorite kind of beer (IPAs, pilsners, and other light beers work best, according to Bustle) and green food coloring. Mix the beer together with two drops of food coloring and voila! Green beer galore. A Betty Crocker recipe suggests adding the drops of food coloring first to watch the color mix as the beer goes in.