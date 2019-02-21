Getting to attend the biggest award show around and rub elbows with the who's who of Hollywood is undoubtedly enough of a treat on its own for celebrities and industry insiders. But after seeing what's in the Oscars 2019 gift bag, the event takes on a whole other level of glam. Valued at over $70,000 (so more than many people's yearly salary) and chock full of the most covetable luxury beauty products around, the giveaway is definitely a step up from the lollipops and bouncy balls you might've received at your friends' birthday parties growing up. Dang, it's good to be a celebrity, am I right?

Called the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bag will be given out by marketing company Distinctive Assets, and only the top 25 nominees will receive one. (Plot twist!) Actresses with the likes of Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Melissa McCarthy and more will be among the lucky recipients, and while part of me is salty about the fact that these celebrities can afford all of the included products on their own, it's also true that they worked hard to give stellar performances this past year and definitely deserve a little pampering, too.

So, what exactly does the bag contain? Checkout a few of its standout products below and prepare to drool over the lineup.

Products from MZ Skin's gold infused skincare prove that the bag is rich in luxury offerings. Products including the brand's Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device ($500, mzskin.com) and their Replenish and Restore Placenta & Stem Cell Night Recovery Mask ($325, mzskin.com) could potentially be included, and a simple glance at their price tags should indicate just how high quality they are.

A year's supply of Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation ($66, shopoxygenetix.com), which promises to be light and breathable and also promotes healing, might top my personal I-Want-That! list.

Maybe you've heard of Blush & Whimsy's Magical Color Changing Lipstick ($22, blushwhimsy.com) but if you haven't, it changes colors based on your body's pH and the temperature of your skin, and it glides on just like lipgloss. Plus, each tube features a few real blooms inside of the formula. Beautiful beauty, indeed.

The giveaway also includes High Beauty's Cannabis Facial Oil ($54, high beauty.com), which is formulated with 32 percent cannabis sativa seed oil for intensive repair and protection; It's a 10 Haircare's Miracle Professional Hairdryer ($180, itsa10haircare.com), which combines the smooth-feeling of a ceramic dryer with the speedy dry time of a tourmaline dryer; and NANNETTE de GASPÉ's Cannabis Sativa Bath Soak Treatment ($275, nanettedegaspe.com), which features sativa seed oil for a relaxing, soothing, and reviving at-home spa day.

Oh, you thought I was done? The list goes on, also including products by Instytutum, Kusshi, LeCéline, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, and Organic Hair Care, but I think you've probably got a pretty good idea of the caliber of the gift bag. Imagine taking off your Louboutins and Rodarté dress hours after accepting an Academy Award, slipping into your clawfoot tub, and indulging in all of the above. The life.