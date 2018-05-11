Every sign has a different way of behaving when they are on a first date. What your zodiac sign reveals about your first date body language also has a lot to do with whether you are an air, earth, water, or fire sign, and how you determine whether or not you are attracted to someone.

For air signs, attraction depends a lot on how intellectually stimulated they feel on a first date. Idle conversation will have them bored and quickly losing interest, but if their body language demonstrates that they are animated and expressive while you're talking, that's a good sign that they are interested in seeing you again.

Earth signs are more grounded in the body, and will initiate touch as a way to convey that they are interested. But whereas Virgo and Taurus will put themselves out there, expect Capricorn to keep their feelings close to their chest and not give too much information away on a first date.

Water signs might initiate touch, but less as a way to gauge interest and more as a way to gain information about whether or not there is sexual chemistry between them and the first date. Not all water signs will put themselves out there, though. Cancers, for example, are going to be protective and reserved on a first date, and might feel the need to go inside their metaphorical shell if overstimulated by a new encounter.

If you're going on a first date with someone and know their zodiac sign, or if you're wondering what your body language might be like on a first date, here's what you can expect.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy On a first date Aries, is very smiley and open. They might sit with their legs open and an arm cast casually over the back of a couch or a chair. They will angle their body toward their date to demonstrate interest, and might move things forward with a wry wink when they catch your gaze.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy On a first date, Taurus will stay close by your side if they are attracted to you. They might not be overly handsy, but they will demonstrate interest by grazing your arm or leaning against you lightly. It's a subtle way of signaling affection, but they'll keep these gestures up over time as a steady way to show you're holding their interest.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy On a first date, Gemini's body language will be all nervous and aflutter if they like you. They'll hardly be able to keep their body still as they move from one area of the room to another. On a dinner date they might even play with their napkin or drop their fork.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy A Cancer's body language will be reserved on a first date, whether or not they like you. That's because first dates make these sensitive water signs feel very vulnerable. Don't be surprised if they keep their arms crossed over their chest. That's how they protect their soft hearts.

Leo (June 21 To July 22) Giphy On a first date, Leo's body language will be prideful, showcasing their beauty and attraction in its full glory. If they like you, prepare for wide smiles and much mane-tossing. You won't need to pay too close attention to see how Leo flirts with you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22) Giphy On a first date, Virgo will initiate touch. The hands are important receptors of information to them, so they will definitely want to shake hands upon first meeting. It's one of the ways in which they determine whether or not you're going to be colleagues, lovers, or good friends.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy On a first date, Libra will be mirroring your every move. They are extremely apt at recognizing aspects of themselves in the other, and will be interested in examining the interplay of your bodies moving through space. They'll be the first to initiate a kiss to explore your connection further and see whether there's a future there.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21) Giphy On a first date, Scorpio's body language will be a bit coy. They might initiate a little bit with their hand on your upper arm or a tug on your sleeve. They might even end the evening with a goodnight kiss, if things go very well. Each of these gestures contain a well of meaning for Scorpio, but it might not be what you think. They are using touch to gauge how they feel about you, and will decide later if a second date is something they want to pursue.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy On a first date, Sagittarius will reveal how they feel about you by making strong eye contact when you are speaking. The force of their gaze might overwhelm you and prompt you to turn away, but one thing's for certain: If you've gotten a Sagittarius' attention, you can rest assured they won't have a wandering eye.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) Giphy On a first date, a Capricorn will be so hyper-conscious about what they are doing with their body language that they'll end up spilling their food or drink on themselves. This analytical earth sign will also be picking up on every signal that you're putting down and figuring out where they stand in relation to you, so they aren't going to put themselves out there unless they think there's a high probability their affections will be returned.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18) Giphy On a first date, Aquarius' body language will be extremely light and open. They might wave an airy hand around as they are talking about their far-fetched ideas. For Aquarius, chemistry happens outside of the body and is felt through conversation and meetings of the mind. Touch is secondary, so don't expect to even so much as holding hands if it's too soon.