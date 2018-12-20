Here’s What Your Feelings About Cuffing Season Might Reveal About Your Personality

When it comes to cuffing season, there are several different attitudes. There are the people who eagerly embrace the concept and are on the prowl for a cold-weather boo. And then there are the people who roll their eyes at the term, choosing not to seek out a snuggle partner for the colder months. Unless you’re totally indifferent to the idea, you likely fall into one of those two categories. So, what do your feelings about cuffing season say about you?

First of all, let’s clarify the definition of this dating phenomenon. Cuffing season refers to the fact that many people are keen to couple up during the colder months. In fact, an Elite Daily survey of 119 men and women between the ages of 18 and 38 revealed that the majority believe the best month to start a relationship is October. Think about it: With the temperatures dropping, most of us tend to go into hibernation mode and hiding out to binge watch Netflix is a lot more fun with a cuddle buddy. Plus, dating an SO during the winter means having a date for all those holiday parties, and someone to smooch at midnight on New Year’s Eve. However, all seasons must come to an end — cuffing season included. Come March, many people are itching to be single again for the warmer months, and as a result, many (not all!) of these brief holiday flings fizzle out.

Now that you have a firm grasp on what cuffing season is, it’s time to assess your stance on it. According to life coach and Regroop founder Pricilla Martinez, if you’re completely on board with cuffing season, it’s important to consider your intentions. Maybe you’re truly optimistic that this seasonal fling will transition into something serious (and newsflash: it totally can). On the other hand, if you know that you’re only a loyal participant in cuffing season because you’re feeling lonely and seeking out some temporary companionship to help you survive the colder season, that’s a different story.

“When you seek a relationship for factors outside of the other person, the likelihood of your relationship succeeding takes a dramatic dip,” Martinez tells Elite Daily. “Eventually, the season will be over — and so may your interest.”

“If you’re emotionally comfortable with some relationships being seasonal, then go for it!” says bestselling author and relationship expert Susan Winter.

However, Martinez adds that while it’s perfectly okay if that’s all you want, how you handle it says a lot about you as a person. A compassionate and considerate person will be upfront about their feelings with a short-term SO so as not to mislead them.

“If you know you’re just looking for a date for the upcoming holiday parties, make sure you’re not sending the message that this is for the long haul,” she says.

And as for those cuffing season skeptics? If you reject the idea of "cuffing season" as totally ridiculous, that likely means you’re an independent person who doesn’t give in to trends and likes to think for themselves.

“You don’t subscribe to outside pressures or whims when it comes to dating,” adds Martinez. “Cuffing season can often happen because we’re trying to avoid judgment from family, we’re likelier to stay in during cold day/nights, and the hope of a brand new year beckons us to make changes. Some people handle these pressures a bit better than others. It may not matter what the time of year is, you’ll get into a relationship when you’re good and ready.”

Winter agrees.

“Individualists and people who don't follow group thought may scoff at the idea of 'cuffing season,’” she explains. “It sounds like 'a thing' rather than a proactive choice based on desire and compatibility. As such, it could have just the opposite effect. The true contrarian may wait till the summer to partner, just to avoid being seen as susceptible to social conditioning.

But if you balk at the idea of a temporary bae, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re not open to finding love.

“You can reject the idea of 'cuffing season' and still be on board with the idea of partnership,” adds Winter. “If you're truly seeking a resonant other, your desire has nothing to do with the season or current trends.”

Indeed, your attitude about cuffing season can say something about you — but it seems that how you handle your relationship (or lack thereof) says even more. Remember: there’s nothing wrong with excitedly cuffing a cutie, nor with dodging the phenomenon entirely. But if you do pursue a seasonal relationship, being transparent about your intentions from the get-go is the best way to avoid hurt feelings. And who knows? Your cuffing partner may surprise you — and what you thought was just a fun cold-weather fling may turn into a full-fledged long-term relationship after all.