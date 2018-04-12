Here's What Your Favorite Self Care Routine Reveals About Your Personality

In a world that never fully turns itself off (hello, mid-sleep phone vibrate telling me what my friends are doing in New York at 2 a.m.), it's endlessly important to take time to treat yourself on a routine basis, no matter how busy you are. Everyone has their own favorite way to treat themselves, and chances are, your favorite self-care routine reveals something about your personality. It may not be a defining feature of who you are, but I'm willing to bet it definitely says a little something about what makes you tick.

Whether you love spending your downtime with friends, or you're more into dedicating an entire weekend to being on your own and seeing literally nobody until Monday morning, the way you choose to take care of yourself can speak volumes about what matters most to you, and how you define physical, mental, and spiritual health.

If you're an extrovert, it's likely that your idea of self-care isn't being alone for a full weekend. Similarly, an introvert might find anything outside of their apartment to be the polar opposite of self-care. But the truth is that most of us probably live within the two extremes of this spectrum, and therefore, might not be able to identify ourselves as well.

To help you in the never-ending journey that is self-awareness, here are six self-care routines and what they might say about your personality.

If You're Always Doing A Weekly Face Mask Giphy As a weekly face-masker (join the club, we have jackets), you love to primp, but you're also a fan of a good, solid schedule. A 10- to 15-minute face mask is an easy way to feel luxurious as hell, without suddenly worrying about how much time you've lost. Plus, you can seriously multi-task with a face mask. If you're constantly trying to find time to get all of the things done that you want to in a day, then it's no wonder that a face mask is your go-to move.

If You're All About Whitening Your Teeth Giphy Teeth-whitening trays are a serious investment, in both your time and your finances. If you're a lover of self-care routines like teeth-whitening trays or strips, then you're the type of person who thinks in marathons instead of sprints. You're not just here for the present; you're also working to give yourself the future that you want. And if that future includes some seriously pearly whites, then it's even better.

If You're Dedicated To Your Three-Part, Facial-Cleansing Routine Giphy Facial cleanser, toner, and moisturizer — it's as easy as rinse, lather, repeat, and even though it usually turns into a daily routine, it can be a super easy self-care routine that makes you feel genuinely excited to start and end your day. If you're the type of person who likes to make the little things extra special, like turning daily errands into mini, treat-yourself moments, then you're a total optimist. Taking care of yourself doesn't have to be a big event, and you know that, which is why you treat every day like an opportunity.

If You're Into Fancy, Full-Body Massages Giphy Just because there are small ways to enjoy your life, doesn't mean that the big ways are any less fantastic. There's nothing quite like an intense, deep-muscle massage to make you feel like you've been born again into this world, and if you're the type of person who's willing to shell out the big bucks for a massage, then you firmly believe in the importance of investing in yourself and your well-being. Whether it's an extra foamy latte, or paying extra to go to the movie theatre with the reclining seats, you believe that, yes, these little decisions may cost a little more, but the impact they make on your life is worth it. Self-care is, in your opinion, the most important investment a person can make.

If Your Self-Care Is A Long, Sweaty Workout Giphy If you're a fan of a quick, anaerobic sprint sesh as a form of treating yourself, then you like to keep things simple — real simple. And what's simpler than endorphins as a self-care solution? Working out can basically solve all of your problems, and you're the type of person to give advice about "sweating it out" to a friend who's going through a tough time.