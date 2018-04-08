Here's What Your Favorite Dog Breed Reveals About Your Personality

At a time when the world has never seemed so precariously poised for the apocalypse, it has never been a better moment for you to invest in some unconditional love. The way you interact with animals can say a lot about who you are as a person, and if you're a massive dog-lover like I am, then you might be wondering what your favorite dog breed reveals about your personality. After all, dogs are man's best friend, right?

By the time you're in the real world, doing adulting stuff, you've probably run into your fair share of dogs, and there's a pretty good chance you have a running list of all the types of pups you love the most — a list that may even be tucked into your back-pocket at all times, on the off-chance that you stumble into a shelter to find your forever-friend one day.

Paying attention to the things you love is one of the best ways to learn more about yourself. So it only makes sense that your favorite type of dog sheds a little light on the inner workings of your soul, right?

For your introspection, here are five different types of dogs, and what they might say about your personality.

If You Love Golden Retrievers Giphy Are you the ultimate family person? Do you love tailgating, little kids, and spending time with big groups of people in potentially chaotic situations? In that case, it makes total sense that your favorite dog is a golden retriever. Golden retrievers are about as All-American as it gets, and for good reason: They're bred to be docile, friendly, good with kids, and flexible for any situation. If you're obsessed with goldens, then your ideal Saturday might be a barbecue with friends, or a chill night spent catching up with family members at your house.

If French Bulldogs Make Your Heart Melt Giphy If you're someone who can't help but stop and pet every French bulldog you see on the street, then you're a serious extrovert, my friend. Like this dog breed, you have a big personality, and you aren't afraid to share it with the world. As someone who's obsessed with Frenchies, you're probably an Instagram fiend, since these pups are obviously the most Instagrammable pooches alive. I mean, that face. How could you say no to that face?!

If Border Collies Are The Key To Your Heart Giphy As someone who actually looks forward to their daily workout, it only makes sense that you'd fall for a dog that loves exercise as much as you do. Border collies are those dogs that you can teach to run through an agility course, and honestly, they're smarter than most humans you know. Your quick wit and athleticism match this breed to an absolute T.

If You're Obsessed With Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Giphy Can't stand chores, exercise, or anything that requires effort? That's probably why you're such a fan of those cuddly little cavalier king Charles spaniels. These dogs love Netflix more than you do, and would be perfectly happy to spend all day snoozing on the couch with you. If this is your favorite type of dog, then you love self-care and days spent treating yourself by doing absolutely nothing. And why not? You deserve it.