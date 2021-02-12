Here’s What To Watch On Hulu On Valentine’s Day, Based On Your Mood

Valentine's Day is not the easiest of holidays to celebrate, whether you're coupled or single. Valentine's Day during a pandemic is even more challenging, since leaving the house is a dicey proposition. But, as has been true since March 2020, streaming is here to save the day. There are tons of romantic TV series and films just waiting to be watched for Valentine's Day Weekend 2021. Here's a sampling of what to watch on Hulu on Valentine's Day, no matter your situation or mood.

It doesn't matter if you celebrate Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day, or refuse to acknowledge the entire event as a conspiracy of card and chocolate corporations. As the end of winter, February is one of the dreariest months on the calendar, so everyone can use a little pick-me-up to help get through it. There's no better way to bring cheer than with romances, from the comedic to the dramatic to the sweet and silly.

So even if there are no flowers or chocolate to fill up your holiday, it's always a time to remember that somewhere in the world, people live happily ever after. Here are a few recommendations for whatever mood you're in:

If You're Feeling Romantic, Watch 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Based on James Baldwin's 1974 novel, this Barry Jenkins project follows the story of Tish (KiKi Layne) and her love story with Fonny (Stephan James) in the face of white supremacy. Nominated for multiple Academy Awards, If Beale Street Could Talk is more than a romantic movie; it's a visually lush exploration of the American story, full of beautiful hope and a message on how to keep going even when life crushes your dreams.

If You're Feeling Hopeful, Watch 'Palm Springs' One of Hulu's best films of 2020, this riff on Groundhog Day stars Cristin Milioti as Sarah and Andy Samberg as Nyles, two people who are trapped together in a time loop attending the same wedding over again forever. Their slow-budding love story while living the same day ad infinitum will give anyone hope that you can eventually grow up and find your person.

If You're Feeling Lonely, Watch 'Normal People' Sometimes, the best romances are the simple ones about human connection. Normal People is perfect for a lonely Valentine's Day because it reminds everyone how hard it can be to connect, even when you're in the middle of a relationship that will be the defining romance of your life.

If You're Feeling Cynical, Watch 'High Fidelity' It only lasted one season, but Hulu's remake of High Fidelity is perfect for those who are cynical about romance in the 21st century. Zoë Kravitz stars as Rob, who slowly realizes that perhaps the common factor in all her relationships going sour is her own jerk behavior.

If You Feel Like Crying, Watch 'The Sun Is Also A Star' Part of the romance boom in 2019, The Sun Is Also A Star is both a romance and coming-of-age story based on the YA novel of the same name by Nicola Yoon. In this story of a pair of immigrant 20-somethings in NYC, Natasha and Daniel learn how to navigate love and culture clash while also dealing with the realities of deportation.

If You're Feeling Nostalgic, Watch 'Pride & Prejudice' Netflix might have Bridgerton, but Hulu has the real Jane Austen deal. The 1995 Pride and Prejudice is at once a hilarious social commentary and the best, most intelligent bodice ripper ever made. As a bonus, you'll finally understand why older women go weak in the knees at the very mention of Colin Firth.

If You're Feeling Wronged, Watch 'The First Wives Club' This classic American comedy may be old school, but some stories never go out of style. This revenge flick of three "older" wives ditched by their husbands for younger models has just the right amount of "ban men" energy mixed with sisterhood bonding between legendary comedians Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton.

If You're Feeling Cheesy, Watch 'Love Island' No one does cheesy reality series better than the Brits, and Love Island is quite possibly the best they've ever produced. It might seem like Bachelor In Paradise at first glance, but the show's tongue-in-cheek self-awareness elevates this dating-and-sex reality series into an art form. All six seasons of the U.K. version of the show are available so that you can binge all weekend long.

If You're Feeling Horny, Watch 'Harlots' Hulu's best show ever (sorry, The Handmaid's Tale), Harlots is all the period drama and costuming you could want, and all of the sex too. With three seasons (24 episodes in all), it's a perfect story of sisters doin' it (and doin' it and doin' it) for themselves.