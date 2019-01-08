Here's What The 'Bird Box' Monsters Actually Look Like

Bird Box may technically be a monster movie, but viewers actually go the entire film without ever seeing the invisible demons driving humanity to near-extinction. The creative minds behind the Netflix hit recently revealed that they made the decision to never show the monsters in the movie, but before they were cut, there were some scenes filmed with the creatures visible. Now, the movie's special effects artist is sharing what the Bird Box monsters look like, so take off your blindfolds if you dare.

After watching Bird Box, the big questions that everyone has been wondering is what those invisible monsters must look like. In the movie, the mysterious creatures appear to people who open their eyes outdoors, and show them visions of their worst fears or regrets that quickly drive them to kill themselves. However, people watching the movie never get to see these visions, nor do we ever see the monsters causing them.

But now we can actually see what the monster was meant to look like, thanks to Bird Box's special effects makeup artist Andy Bergholtz. Recently, Bergholtz shared his design for the movie's monster to Instagram, along with some details about a cut scene that would have shown the creepy creature. The photos show a veiny, alien-like baby head, which was meant to become the creature that would haunt Sandra Bullock's character, Malorie.

Andy Bergholtz clarified that the monsters would likely take different forms based on who they were targeting, and that this specific monster was designed to resemble a baby to target Malorie's fears and apprehension regarding her pregnancy. He went on to reveal that the baby head was used in a scene where Malorie sees the monster in a nightmare, but the scene wound up being cut after director Susanne Bier decided to not show the monsters throughout the movie.

Although the demonic baby face that Andy Bergholtz shared is definitely creepy, the cut scene that included the monster actually wound up getting more laughs than screams. Sandra Bullock recalled in an interview with Bloody Disgusting that she could not help but laugh when seeing the monster:

It was a green man with a horrific baby face. It was snake-like, and I was like, "I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene." I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.

In his post, Andy Bergholtz did clarify one detail about Sandra Bullock's story — apparently the green and snake-like description that Bullock gave of the monster was in reference to the CGI suit that the man wearing the baby mask was in, which was going to be edited out later. Despite that, it definitely seems like it was the right decision to leave the baby-demon out of Bird Box, and even Bergholtz admitted that he agreed with the decision.

Still, viewers probably can't help but wonder what specific demons or visions all the other characters in the movie might have seen. Hmm, maybe we will get more information in a potential sequel... Are you listening, Netflix?