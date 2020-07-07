Kourtney Kardashian's made it clear she's not the biggest fan of filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She's spoken out numerous times on why life behind the camera just is no longer for her, and has even come close to quitting the show completely. Ultimately, Kardashian decided her best course of action was to cut down her screentime significantly. While we'll be seeing more of Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall than ever, this doesn't mean we won't see Kourt pop up on the show from time to time. Here's the deal with Kourtney Kardashian's reduced role on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Fans first realized how much Kardashian was struggling with the show's demanding filming schedule in November 2019. During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight, the reality star revealed she would be taking some time off to spend more time with her kids.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained, before adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

Then, during a Season 18 confessional, Kardashian further explained how she would be limiting her role. "I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow," she told cameras. "I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that."

Now, she's making it clearer than ever what the future holds for her KUWTK role. In her cover story for the July/August issue of Vogue Arabia, she got candid about what KarJenner fans can expect.

"I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," she explained.

“Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard," Kardashian added. "People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

Despite telling a fan she quit the show completely in March, it sounds like we'll be getting a much-needed dose of Kourt's humor from time to time. And a little Kourtney Kardashian is definitely better than none.