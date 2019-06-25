The more you think of saving money as an investment in your future self rather than "things I have to sacrifice", the easier it becomes to cope.

Prioritize what you can save on vs. splurge, otherwise it sucks all the fun out of life. I can be a huge cheapskate for certain things and then feel good about diverting that money to loans or splurging on other things because it makes me happy. I've eaten the same homemade breakfast every day for the past year, used my (expired) student ID to get discounts, frozen my butt off in winter because I don't want to pay for heat, etc. But I've also spent $600 a night on a boutique hotel because life is short. Seriously, I work with dying people every day, we are really lucky to be alive.

Ask for discounts everywhere, especially on big ticket items like rent. If you don't ask, the answer is automatically no. My dad always says "money is meant to be earned and spent [within reason]". It's much easier to make $100 than to save $100, and when you extrapolate that out to bigger numbers, it's even more mind blowing.

Because of our loans (~$250k prior to repayment), my fiancé and I both have second jobs in addition to our daytime ones as a doctor and physical therapist. It's stressful and we're often exhausted, but it's temporary, and I'd rather do this in my 30s than 10 or 20 years from now.