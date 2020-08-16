Here’s The Single Life Advice You Need To Hear, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Like most things, single life has its pros and cons. Maybe you're the type of single person who loves the freedom and fun that comes with not having a steady partner. Or maybe you're the type of single person who longs for an epic love. Perhaps you're somewhere in between! Nevertheless, the following single life advice, based on your zodiac sign is the fresh insight you need to shake things up. By turning to astrology for guidance, you get a greater perspective of whatever situation you might be facing. And what's more "big picture" than the universe and it's heavenly bodies?

Maybe you're trying a bit of everything right now — from swiping right on people outside your usual "type," to new opening lines on dating app matches, to fresh date ideas. (You're probably a free-spirited Sagittarius or a happy-go-lucky Aquarius.) Even though an open mind is enviable, a narrowed-down list of "ideal" partner qualities can help you snag a hottie that's actually suited to you.

On the flip side, maybe you're restless and burnt out on the swipe-match-chat routine. (If this sounds like you, hello perpetually-bored Gemini, perpetually-unimpressed Virgo, and perpetually-romantic Libra). When single life feels more stale than exciting, a switch-up in your approach is long overdue. Here's what to keep in mind. (You'll want to take notes.)

Leo: Leave Your Ego At The Door mihailomilovanovic/E+/Getty Images There's no doubt the bossy, boisterous, classically Leo bravado is hot. But try listening more than you speak on your next date, and give the other person your full, undivided attention. You might be shocked to find you really start connecting with people.

Virgo: Don't Be So Hard On Your Self As a perfectionist, you're always critiquing everything and everyone — yourself included. But love isn't an exam you can study for. Spend this single period reflecting on past relationships and forgiving yourself for old mistakes.

Libra: Keep It Casual Libra, every time your crush smiles at you or gives you attention, you feel compelled to pull up your Pinterest wedding board. Resist that urge. Keep it casual for once and just explore. Your fairy tale romance will come soon enough.

Scorpio: Give Them The Benefit Of The Doubt Let's keep it real, Scorpio: You don't build trust easily. But don't you get tired of testing your lovers? Let go, and revel in your date's kind words and sweet nothings. You don't have to be in a committed, long-term relationship to trust them.

Sagittarius: Take It Easy PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images Diving in head-first is fun. What an adrenaline rush! But Sag, when's the last time you slowed down and took care of yourself? Before you get swept up in another romance, practice self-love first.

Capricorn: Quit Nitpicking As a Capricorn, you're always one for self-improvement, and that's great! But as you proceed with new lovers and start the vetting process, try to look for potential partners who are less-than-perfect — but still absolutely wonderful for you.

Aquarius: Stand Up For Yourself As an Aquarius, one of the most attractive qualities you possess is that you're laid-back AF. But make sure you're still getting your needs met, even from your hookups. If they can't give you what you want, don't be afraid to say goodbye. You love to do your own thing, so make sure you lean into that while you're dating.

Pisces: Don't Fall For Them Just Yet Similar to Libra, you love a whirlwind romance. Give in to the warm, fuzzy feelings of love, but remember to take baby steps.

Aries: Soften Up FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images Your vibe as a bold lover can be super sexy, Aries. But as you approach new crushes and lovers, try a softer, sweeter approach to dating. Just see what happens when you send a mushy text or infuse a bit of tenderness into your hookup session.

Taurus: Give A Little There's no way to sugar-coat it, Taurus: You can be stubborn at times. Don't be afraid to stand your ground, but see what happens when you try compromising just a little bit more. Consider letting your match pick what you do for your first date, or where you'll go on your second.

Gemini: Keep Being Yourself The biggest shade you get, Gemini, is that you're "two-faced" or "duplicitous." Nah, you're just complex! Don't water yourself down for anyone, not even the crush you've been drooling over for years.