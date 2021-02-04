It's almost Valentine's Day and you know what that means: romance is officially on your calendar. That begs the question of whether it's still possible to ring in the big day this year considering, well, *gestures around at everything*. Celebrating Valentine's Day can be tricky any year, but add to that the pressure and limitations that come with social distancing, and you might be tempted to throw up your hands and give it a pass entirely this year. While that's certainly an option, it's not your only one, especially if you have a few ideas for Valentine's Day Zoom dates that can make the holiday still feel special and intimate for you and your partner regardless. If you're not sure what your celebration should look like, one way to make sure your partner feels extra special is to cater the plans to them by considering their zodiac sign — and what hints it can provide about what they'd enjoy most.

For example, the more traditionally romantic signs like Capricorn or Cancer will love an old-school approach to the holiday, albeit with a virtual twist, while other, more socially inclined signs like Gemini or Aquarius will prefer a date that's less serious and more participatory. Chances are, the last year or so have meant an uptick in your online dates, so making this one stand out is going to mean mixing things up, trying new things, or leaning all the way into what your partner enjoys most. Ultimately, it just comes down to spending time together and doing something that affirms your love and relationship — and, of course, adding a little romance, however that looks for you both.

If you want to make your V-Day Zoom rendezvous a night you won't forget, consider planning one of these dates based on your partner's zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Game Night

For passionate Aries, competition is pretty much an erogenous zone. So, a playful game night is just the kind of fun to put them in the mood for romance. You can keep things silly with a game of Jackbox or go classic with a round of Skribbl.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Bubble Bath For Two

For sensual Taurus, the hardest part of social distancing is not being able to feel their partner's touch. While you can't simulate that exact feeling virtually, a socially distanced bubble bath for two can help create some of that physical closeness. Light some candles and run a bubble bath using the same products so that you can coordinate your experiences, then hop in the tub on Zoom (carefully, because you don't want your phone or computer falling in the water) and chat. Chances are it's going to make for a very steamy holiday.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Have A Romantic & Boozy Brunch

Who says Valentine's Day dates have to happen at night? Gemini tends to be very social, so there's a good chance they're missing those activities in life that offered them time to relax and chat, like a great brunch. Knowing that, kick off our Valentine's Day (which just so happens to be landing on the prime brunch day, Sunday, this year) with mimosas, avocado toast, and a good long chat about how much you mean to one another.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take A Stroll Down Memory Lane

This Valentine’s Day date will take a bit more effort in the planning stages, but if you pull it off your Cancer partner will swoon. Take them on a stroll back along your relationship's memory lane pointing out the best and romantic moments the two of you have shared. Include photos and maybe even plan a meal delivery that will enhance the experience.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): TikTok Dance Challenge

There’s a good chance your Leo love's secretly (or not-so-secretly) convinced they were born to be a TikTok star. Put that to the test by learning and performing a dance challenge together. It's fun, active, and puts your love in the spotlight where Leo knows it belongs.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Movie Night

For Virgo, Valentine’s Day is all about closeness and connectedness, so having a shared experience is a great way to celebrate the holiday. In typical years, that could be everything from going on a hike or cooking a meal together; the point is that it's an opportunity to shut out the rest of the world and just be present with one another. When you can't be together, a movie night where you watch the film together and discuss it afterwards is a great way to recreate that feeling, no matter how far away you are from each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Recreate Your First Date

Libra’s connection to Venus means they're all-in on romance. They value their relationships along with the balance and harmony that being connected with a partner brings to their life. Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate where it all began by recreating your first date. Sure, you can't go to the location, but you can do things to simulate it. Eat the same food, watch the same movie, make your background a photo of the place you met. Get creative and watch them melt.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Erotica Book Club Night

Scorpio is known for being very passionate, so to them Valentine's Day celebrations tend toward the more, ahem, adult end of the spectrum. Just because you can't be in the same room, that doesn't mean you can't turn up the heat. Grab a collection of erotic stories and take turns reading them to one another, then see where the night takes you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live Music

Quarantine life has been really hard for Sagittarius, who lives to get out in the world and experience new things all the time. As a result, making date night on Valentine's Day really special for them is all about bringing that feeling of being out in the world home. A live performance by a musician they love can give them a taste of that, with the added bonus of being very romantic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Romantic Dinner

For grounded Capricorn, nothing beats the classics when it comes to romance. In this case, a romantic candlelit dinner ordered from their favorite restaurant and an intimate conversation is the way to go. You can also surprise them with a timed delivery of chocolates and gifts if you really want to make their Valentine’s Day special.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sea Shanty Sing-Along

Aquarius is unique in everything they do, so would you really expect their ideal Valentine's Day to be typical? Nah, they just want to have fun and try something new, like perhaps a sea shanty sing-along. You can hop on the TikTok trend and sing a duet or sign them up for an online sing-along.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Astrology Date

Do you feel like you and your partner's love story was written in the stars? Valentine's Day is a great chance to find out all about your compatibility. For a Pisces who has a natural connection to their spiritual and metaphysical sign, this is pretty much their dream date. You can book an online consultation with an astrologer or use an app like Co-Star for a very specific reading based on the very minute of your births.

However you decide to ring in this Valentine’s Day, the most important thing is just to do what makes the two of you feel the closest. Oftentimes, it's easy to get caught up in the more material side of the holiday like the gifts — which can be really fun, to be honest. But this year in particular, social distancing has really highlighted what matters most, and that's connecting with your partner on a deeper, more intimate level. Lead with that as a priority, and no matter what you do the holiday will be one to remember.