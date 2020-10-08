Here’s The Halloween Sext Your Partner Will Love, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

There's just something about Halloween that makes you feel a little naughty. Maybe it's the way that wearing a costume lets you be whoever, or whatever, you want to be. Or maybe it's the fact that, when things get a little spooky, you naturally want to get a little closer to the ones you love (or lust after). Whatever the case, if you're in the market for a very special trick or treat, sending the right Halloween sext to send your partner based on their zodiac sign will help put them in the same, ahem, festive mood. Not only will this text take advantage of the sexy vibe of the season, but it'll be catered to what turns them on most. That's true whether you just want them to laugh, or are making it clear you're in the mood for something wicked to come your way (emphasis on come).

If you're ready to get your Halloween freak on, shoot them one of these super-pumpkin-spicy texts and see how quickly you both end up in the holiday sack.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

When sending a sext to Aries, don’t be afraid to go bold and get to the point. Aries is all about following their instincts and their desires, so knowing you’re on the same page is a huge turn-on.

“Hey, cutie! What do you say we skip the tricks and go straight to the treats tonight?”

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Giulia Fiori Photography/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus is very sensual, so anytime you can add in another of their senses to the sext sesh, they're going to be turned on. Besides, who doesn’t want to be someone’s special holiday treat?

“I want to cover you with chocolate and eat you up like a fun-size Halloween candy. 🍬👅"

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Gemini's naturally curious, so they love a little mystery and to be teased. If you want to get them in the, ahem, holiday spirit, try sending them this text, followed by a tantalizing but tasteful shot. They'll be banging on your door asking for tricks and treats in no time.

“I just bought my Halloween costume. Want a sneak peek?”

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Just because Cancer's very emotional, that doesn't mean they're without a freaky side. And if you can make them feel both wanted and loved at the same time, you're going to have a very special holiday celebration.

“Are you a spooky skeleton? Because I want to kiss every bone in your body.”

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo’s biggest erogenous zone is their ego. They love to have it stroked and teased and compliments are everything. So, the perfect Halloween sext for Leo is one that shows just how into every inch of them you are.

“I can’t decide what I’m more excited to see on Halloween, you in your costume or your costume on my floor.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Elena González Hontoria / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Don't let the whole "sign of the virgin" thing fool you, Virgo can be a bit of a closet freak and there's something about Halloween time that brings it out in them. Sexts are welcome, especially ones that show just how much you desire and appreciate them.

“You’re the only special treat I want to get in my sack tonight.”

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Libra's ruled by Venus, the planet of love, so even though they're very romantic, they have a very sexy side too. They're giving lovers, but they expect to get the same in return. A text like this not only gets Libra in the mood, but they’ll be excited to return the favor.

“All my Halloween plans involved finding ways to make you scream... my name.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

Don't be afraid to let your freak flag fly with Scorpio, who's down for a sexy just about any night of the year. Halloween just gives you that extra excuse to get a little cheeky with it.

“Let’s play zombies tonight and take turns eating each other. 🧟‍♀️”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

There’s no need to play coy with Sag who, if they are into you, are pretty much always DTF. Plus, they move quickly, so if you want to catch their attention you need to make your intentions clear. In other words, don't be shy.

“Happy Halloween! Wanna f**k? 🎃”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn's accustomed to being the dominant force in every area of their life, so don't be surprised if the one exception to the rule is the bedroom. And there’s no time quite like Halloween to discover and explore their kinky side.

“My costume this year is all latex and leather. Get ready for a spanking. 🍑💥💥💥”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius is a unique soul with a killer sense of humor. So, it's no surprise that your standard sexts need not apply. Instead, get a little weird and a little funny and Aquarius will be impressed.

“You’re so sexy it’s scary. I want to f*** you in a cemetery.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

Pisces is romantic, so they want a little bit of wooing — even in their sexts. However, that doesn't mean you can’t be a little naughty if you want to get their Halloween candy.

“Thinking of you in your costume makes me smile… but thinking of you out of it, that sends shivers down my spine (and up my pants). 😜”

While sexting may be fun year-round, Halloween just gives you that extra excuse to add a little bit of holiday spice and unleash your inner sex monster.