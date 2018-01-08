Venturelli/WireImage
Here's The 2018 Golden Globes Winners Recap, In Case You Missed Anything
Welp, we finally know all of the Golden Globe winners this year. But with 25 categories, it's totally understandable if you missed or already forgot about a few of the movies, TV shows, and people who wound up taking home the awards on Sunday night. If you need a refresher, here is a list of all the 2018 Golden Globes winners. The winner of each category will be in bold below:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
- Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
- Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette & Joan)
- Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette & Joan)
- Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
- Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
- Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)
- Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
- Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
- Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
- Alison Brie (GLOW)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Frankie Shaw (SMILF)
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama
- Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
- Claire Foy (The Crown)
- Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
- Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series — Drama
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Liev Shreiber (Ray Donovan)
Best Television Series — Drama
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette & Joan)
- David Harbour (Stranger Things)
- David Thewlis (Fargo)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)
- Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- The Shape of Water
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- Dunkirk
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Home," Ferdinand
- "Mighty River,” Mudbound
- "Remember Me,” Coco
- "The Star”, The Star
- "This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
- Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)
- James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
- Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
- Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
- Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (Wizard of Lies)
- Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Best Animated Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Ferdinand
- Coco
- Loving Vincent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
- Hong Chau (Downsizing)
- Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
- Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
- Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- The Shape of Water
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Molly’s Game
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- A Fantastic Woman
- First They Killed My Father
- In the Fade
- Loveless
- The Square
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Robert de Niro (Wizard of Lies)
- Jude Law (The Young Pope)
- Kyle McLachlan (Twin Peaks)
- Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
- Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Blackish
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson (Blackish)
- Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
- Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)
More to come...