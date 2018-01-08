Here's The 2018 Golden Globes Winners Recap, In Case You Missed Anything

Welp, we finally know all of the Golden Globe winners this year. But with 25 categories, it's totally understandable if you missed or already forgot about a few of the movies, TV shows, and people who wound up taking home the awards on Sunday night. If you need a refresher, here is a list of all the 2018 Golden Globes winners. The winner of each category will be in bold below:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette & Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette & Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Frankie Shaw (SMILF)

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Shreiber (Ray Donovan)

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette & Joan)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)

Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River,” Mudbound

"Remember Me,” Coco

"The Star”, The Star

"This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Michelle Pfeiffer (Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Best Animated Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Hong Chau (Downsizing)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert de Niro (Wizard of Lies)

Jude Law (The Young Pope)

Kyle McLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Blackish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)

