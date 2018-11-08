Moving from just dating someone to actually being in a relationship is a big step. It's so big, in fact, it has its own saying: define the relationship (DTR). Now people are going to want to make that leap in their own special way, tailored to their personality and how they enjoy romance. While some people enjoy making those next steps in large, grand, public moments, some will want to enjoy them in a more private setting. How you define the relationship, based on your zodiac sign, reveals how you communicate, enjoy relationships, and really, just live your life.

I remember a few years ago, I (a Scorpio) was seeing someone. We were dating in every aspect but had yet to label it. One night, I just flat out said something along the lines of: "Are we together? Because we basically are." From there, we had a conversation and then decided that yes, we were together. I was like, cool, asking for stuff sometimes works! For some people, it isn't a straight-up question like that, and maybe has more thought put into it. But for me, that worked. Read on to see how each sign would DTR.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Confidently after sex
Scorpios are known for their alluring sensuality and independence, so this sign would matter-of-factly ask the person if they want to be in a relationship with them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): While on an adventure
Whether it's skydiving, rock climbing, or bike riding, Sagittarius will make things relationship-official while out on an adventure. They love being pumped up with adrenaline and exploration, and will feel confident DTR-ing while going off that natural high.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19): In a practical conversation
Capricorns value their practicality, so they would probably have a conversation with that person about how many dates they've been on, what they like about them, and why they'd work as a couple. The conversation would be, well, practical.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb.18): While cuddling
This sign loves to cuddle up with those they like, so they'll probably be feeling extra into that person while cuddling with them. They'll ask to DTR while in the comforts of that person's embrace.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20): Write a poem or love letter
Pisces is all up in their feels, and they love to romanticize literally everything, so they would want to do some beautiful romantic gesture like writing a poem or love letter. They would sneak asking to DTR somewhere in there, and would want their partner to keep it as a souvenir.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Filled with passion.
However Aries decides to define the relationship with someone, it will certainly be passionate. They may ask someone to DTR after an exciting date, or after making up after a heated fight.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): With food
Food-obsessed Taurus will want to make it official with their partner over a home-cooked meal. This will be how this sign shows they care, and hopefully will entice that person to them, making them more agreeable to DTR.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): After solving a puzzle
Geminis love using their smarts, so they'll want to DTR after playing a game of Scrabble or doing an escape room with that special someone.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): At a family occasion
Cancer is a pretty family-oriented zodiac sign, so they'll want to progress things with that special someone when surrounded by family members. They'd want to do this step while home for a holiday, where they could celebrate the new relationship if all goes well, or be with those they trust most to lean back on if it doesn't.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): In a public setting
Leo likes the focus to be on them, so they'll probably ask someone to DTR in public, like at a sporting even on kiss cam or on some live television show.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Thoughtfully
A Virgo may not seem that into whoever they're dating due to their tendency to seem indifferent. However, Virgos pick up on many details, and they'll use some sort of characteristic of the person they're dating — maybe that person's love of Twizzlers, for instance — and present it to them as a gift along with asking to DTR.