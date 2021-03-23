While Marvel is having a renaissance in TV series over on Disney+, the big-screen blockbuster situation remains volatile. Movie theaters are finally reopening. But audiences aren't returning yet, which makes spring release dates tricky. Warner Bros. Pictures went wholesale doing day-and-date releases in both theatres and on HBO Max for all of 2021. But Disney is taking things piecemeal. The latest decision finally gives Marvel's long-delayed Black Widow a firm release date in theaters and streaming. Here's how to stream Black Widow now that it's confirmed to be released on Disney+.

Black Widow was initially supposed to arrive on May 1, 2020, the first title in Marvel's heralded Phase 4, the first of a brand new series now that the Infinity Saga was over. Its release was pushed back to Nov. 6, when the pandemic's first wave hit in the spring, and then to May 7, 2021.

It seemed like Black Widow might have lucked out with the May release, with vaccines flowing and theaters reopening. But as the release date drew closer and variant cases started rising, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Chapek both agreed they'd be making a last-minute decision on how to proceed.

With six week to go before the schedule premiere, Disney and Marvel finally blinked. After holding out for a full year to keep Black Widow theaters only, on March 23, Disney announced the film will day-and-date release both on the big screen and at home via Disney+'s Premier Access tier. With this move to both platforms, it's a good bet this is the final rescheduling of Black Widow's theatrical debut.

Moreover, the film is also shifting down the calendar, but not by much. With the current administration targeting a limited return to normality by July 4, Black Widow will arrive in theaters just after that date, premiering Friday, July 9, 2021. Black Widow will also arrive on Disney+ on the same day. Like Mulan and Raya & The Last Dragon, it will be on the Premier Access tier, which means subscribers who want to watch the film on release weekend at home will have to pay an extra $29.99 to watch it.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should note this date shift means more than just Black Widow shifting. By moving to July, the film bumps back the planned summer release of Shang-Chi & The Ten Rings to September. The Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home remain in their November and December berths respectively.

Black Widow arrives in both theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9, 2021.