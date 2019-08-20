If loving a fluorescent orange snack is wrong, then I definitely don't want to be right. IDK about you, but I live to lick my orange cheese dust-covered fingers after nomming on a snack of Planters Cheez Balls. It may not be the most polite thing to do, but man, does it taste good. To celebrate the permanent return of Cheez Balls, the brand is introducing a limited-edition cheese powder, and only a few hundred fans will get their mitts on it. So, here's how to win Planters Cheez Balls Cheez Powder — because who says cheese dust should begin and end with the classic Cheez Balls?

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Planters overjoyed snack fans everywhere with its announcement that the brand's Cheez Balls are back on shelves for good. Back in the summer of 2018, the brand brought back the nostalgic snack, but there wasn't much info in the way of how long they would be available. Now, fans of the bright orange puffs can rest easy knowing they won't have a hard time picking up a canister (or three!) for the perfect throwback snacking session.

What might be hard to get your hands on is the brand new Cheez Balls Cheez Powder from Planters. In the press release announcing the new topping, Planters shared that the Cheez Powder, which is, in fact, the same powder that tops the iconic Cheez Balls, comes in a 3-ounce container. It looks like a mini version of the Cheez Balls container, and it seems like there are plenty of recipe possibilities for the Cheez Powder.

Courtesy of Planters

Before I get into all the ways you can use it if you win a container of the stuff, let me lay out exactly what you need to do to enter the giveaway. Per the release, you can tweet the Mr. Peanut Twitter account from Aug. 20 through Sept. 1. All you have to do for your entry is share which food you would top with Cheez Powder, and make sure you include #CheezBallContest. You can enter up to 10 times during the entry period, and the winners will be notified on Twitter around Sept. 9, and they must reply with their contact info within three days to score their free Cheez Balls Cheez Powder.

If you're in New York City, though, you can get a chance to try the Cheez Powder on Cheez Ball-inspired items on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Per the release, the NUTmobile will have Mr. Peanut in tow at Astor Place in NYC from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. NYC foodies can also hit up the Made from Scratch food truck, which will be serving goodies like Mac & Cheez Powder Poppers and Gooey Gouda Grilled Cheez, courtesy of a partnership with chef Richard Blais.

Courtesy of Planters

According to Planters, there are currently no plans to offer the Cheez Balls Cheez Powder on its own outside of the giveaway, but you can still pick up a 2.75-ounce canister of Cheez Balls in stores and online for a suggested price of $2.49, per the brand.

Of course, you probably want to get your hands on that tasty Cheez Powder, but hey, if you don't, you can always crunch up some Cheez Balls and add that to your gourmet dishes, right? If that's too much work, though, just make sure to enter the contest before Sept. 1 — and keep your fingers crossed that Planters decides to share the Cheez Powder goodness with the masses in the future.