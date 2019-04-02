I don't know about you, but I love Pizza Hut. Whenever I visit, I usually opt for a pepperoni pie or an order of breadsticks. However, my order has *slightly* changed since then. The 'Hut recently brought back its beloved P'ZONE in honor of March Madness, which means I'm totally ordering it during my next pizza outing. In honor of the sporting event, Pizza Hut is even offering a free Pepperoni P'ZONE to everyone who signs up for one. To find out how to win a free Pepperoni P'ZONE from Pizza Hut, read on (and get ready for sports).

ICYMI, a P'ZONE is basically Pizza Hut's version of a calzone that's baked with the company's iconic pizza toppings inside of it (like pepperoni, meat, and cheese). But before you get too excited, you should know that Pizza Hut isn't just giving away P'ZONE orders willy-nilly. According to a Pizza Hut press release, the company will give Pepperoni P'ZONEs away if a NCAA March Madness Division I team comes back from a 17-point deficiency and wins one of the Final Four games. If that happens (yay), then P'ZONE fans who are properly registered will score an order for themselves.

Thankfully, registering for a free P'ZONE is simple. According to Pizza Hut, you'll have to first sign up for the company's Hut Rewards program (if you haven't done so already). Once you're all set, you'll need to opt into the promotion. Apparently, you can do that through your Hut Rewards account. Don't wait on it, though, because you have to sign up for the promo before the Final Four games start.

Once you're signed up and registered, all you'll have to do is sit back and watch the games. While you're at it, cross your fingers that one of the men's tournament teams comes back 17 points and takes home the win. If they do, you'll score a free Pepperoni P'ZONE. According to Pizza Hut, anyone who signs up for the dish can redeem their free order on April 17, 2019.

Marianne Radle, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut, talked about the P'ZONE promotion in a press release. She said,

We loved the enthusiasm and passion our fans displayed when we announced the return of the P'ZONE®. We wanted to find a way to bring the excitement of what's happening on the court to fans at home, and there's no better way to reward our P'ZONE® lovers than with the potential to win a free one during the pinnacle of March Madness!

Again, I'm not great at basketball — but I am great at eating a slice of pizza with a P'ZONE on the side. Therefore, I'm pretty excited about this.

Now, you're probably wondering if there's a catch. TBH, it doesn't look like there is one. Pizza Hut is the "Official Pizza" of March Madness, and the company brought the P'ZONE back in March 2019 in honor of the sporting event. Since it's been 17 years since the P'ZONE was officially announced, the company wanted to celebrate with its latest promotion (hence the 17-point rule).

It's clever, isn't it? Whether you're a basketball fan or not, you have the chance to win a P'ZONE on the house. Just remember to register with Hut Rewards and sign up for the promotion before the Final Four games begin.