Here's How To Watch The First 'Euphoria' Special Episode Early On HBO Max

Euphoria was HBO's surprise hit of the summer in 2019. The cable channel, known for its prestige, adult-oriented offerings, had never attempted a teen-centric show before. Not only was it a smash with viewers, but it also earned star Zendaya her first Emmy. The shutdown of Hollywood due to the coronavirus pandemic has delayed production on Season 2, but the series still managed to safely film two special episodes to bridge the gap between the first and second seasons. So, here's how to watch the first Euphoria special when it arrives:

When the trailer for Euphoria's first special episode arrived on Nov. 30, it revealed the episode would premiere on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. ET, the usual slot for an HBO premiere. It also suggested the show would follow the standard practice of airing on HBO while simultaneously premiering through streaming on HBO Max.

However, that's not the case. For the first time, HBO Max will release the episode ahead of HBO proper. HBO Max's Twitter account revealed Part 1, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," will arrive on the streamer on Friday, Dec. 4, at midnight ET. The episode will then air on HBO's cable channel to follow, on Sunday, Dec. 6, as initially stated.

As a strategy, this makes sense. Euphoria Season 1 got a bulk of its viewership via streaming rather than on the cable channel itself. Moreover, by going with a midnight release, the show will technically arrive at 9 p.m. ET Thursday night on the West Coast. That gives HBO Max a chance to grab viewers before they are distracted by Netflix or Disney+'s Friday premieres, which traditionally release three hours later at midnight PT.

HBO also revealed the episode's synopsis along with the streaming announcement:

In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue as she celebrates Christmas.

The first of Euphoria's holiday specials, "Trouble Don't Last Always," premieres on HBO Max on Friday, Dec. 4, at 12 a.m. ET/. It will then air on HBO on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. ET.