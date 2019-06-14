Pride month takes place throughout all of June, and as Pride festivities progress, more companies and organizations are changing things up to be more LGBTQ-inclusive. A recent example of this is Instagram's new Pride features which, according to an Instagram blog post, are inspired by the "limitless" expression of Pride Instagram sees on its platform every day. Here's how to use Pride features on Instagram for the rest of June to celebrate Pride in style.

According to the company's June 10 blog post, Instagram is celebrating Pride by honoring LGBTQ history, empowering queer expression, and fostering safety across the platform. Instagram is putting this vision into action in many ways. One way Instagram is showing its Pride and letting users show theirs is by putting rainbow rings around users' Stories. To get a rainbow ring around your Instagram Story, use popular Pride hashtags like #lgbtq, #bornperfect, and #equalitymatters, which were identified by GLAAD and IG as "prominent" LGBTQ hashtags. Once the hashtag is used in your Story, your Story ring will turn rainbow for the 24 hours the photo or video is up.

Another fun Pride-themed feature being out rolled during June is profiles on LGBTQ artists who make Pride-themed Instagram camera effects. When you visit the official Instagram page on the app, you'll get to learn about LGBTQ artists who do work for LGBTQ communities, and you can try out their bright Pride-themed filters, which include options such as trans flag colors, glowing rainbow skin, and rainbow-themed stars.

In addition to providing new tools to "rainbow-fy" your Stories and posts, Instagram is rolling out some new features to help foster safe and supportive digital environments. To start, Instagram has updated gender section options. To access this change, tap on Edit Profile and navigate down to "Gender." From there, you'll see "male," "female," "prefer not to say," and "custom" where you can put in your gender identity manually, giving people a wide variety of ways to express themselves authentically.

To make the internet a safer space for more LGBTQ teens, Instagram also partnered up with The Trevor Project to create an online wellness resource called "Protect Your Space And Well-Being On Instagram," with the sub-heading "Keep Instagram A Positive Place." The illustrated guide contains tips like "mute the noise," "block negativity," and "control the comments," and it contains information for other resources such as counseling services and hotlines.

Instagram isn't the only social media platform to roll out inclusive, Pride-themed features to celebrate the month. Recently, Snapchat rolled out new Pride-themed lenses that transform certain landmarks into rainbow-themed buildings, including the Flatiron Building in New York, the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, and the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. In addition to turning favorite landmarks into rainbow versions of themselves, Snapchat is celebrating Pride with Pride-themed content on Discover, where it'll feature a section called "Our Stories" that digs deeper into LGBTQ experiences.

With these popular social media networks transforming their platforms during Pride month in 2019, it's easier than ever to show your Pride on- and offline.