It's easy to get bored while you're stuck at home practicing social distancing. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways you can stay entertained. Jackbox is even giving away a fan-favorite game to cheer up fans and help them stay connected. Here's how to use Jackbox for free so you can have an at-home game night.

On Friday, March 20, the company announced it is offering Drawful 2 free as Steam codes, which you'll be able to use on your PC, Mac, or Linux. Jackbox is running the deal through Saturday, April 11. The Steam code is available in the Jackbox shop, in the Steam store, and in the App Store for Apple TV. If you're not familiar, Steam is a free software you can download onto a PC, Mac, or Linux computer to give you gaming capabilities. Once you get the Steam code for a Jackbox game, you can redeem it on your account to start playing. Since the promotion is only available while supplies last, you'll want to grab it ASAP. You can also get a 99% discount on Drawful 2 in the Nintendo eShop for Switch in the United States.

Drawful 2 is the perfect way to stay connected with your friends and family, especially since you'll be asked to draw hilarious and creative things like a "creepy tiger" or "two moms having a great day." You can easily get a game of Drawful 2 started remotely All you'll need to do is start a game on your laptop and use the screen sharing option so that the other players can see the game. Your pals can even play along using their phones by opening up Jackbox.tv on a browser. If you’re using Steam, you can use Steam Remote Play Together to start a virtual game with friends, and only one person needs to have the copy of the game. Playing with up to four people is ideal, but if you have faster internet connection, even more can join.

You'll also want to check out other Steam codes available for fan-favorite Jackbox games to help you stay busy. The following deals are accurate as of publication. The Jackbox Party Box 2 is on sale for with a $12.49 code (originally $24.99), and Jackbox Party Box 3 has a $14.99 code (originally $24.99). Quiplash is selling for $4.99 with the code (originally $9.99). The game basically has no rules or "correct" answers, and you'll find yourself in hilarious battle against other players as you answer prompts like, "Something you’d be surprised to see a donkey do." You could also get Fibbage XL with a $4.99 Steam code to see if you can trick your friends with lies as you try to discover unbelievable truths.

Steam codes are only available to use with the Steam software, so the codes won't be good if you're playing on Nintendo Switch. As soon as you download Steam and redeem the codes, you'll have plenty of games to keep you busy without spending a fortune.

