When it comes to using popular social media apps, there are many things to consider beyond which filter looks best on your latest brunch pic. Your account security is something that is probably often on your mind. Even if you've chosen an intricate and seemingly secure password, you may still fear getting hacked on Instagram. One of the app's newest features is here to help prevent that from happening. So, if you're looking to keep your account as safe as can be, here's how to use Instagram's third-party authenticator. I can guarantee that using it will calm any and all of your hacking-related fears.

On Tuesday, Aug. 28, Instagram announced some big news. The company is launching a useful (and super secure) new feature, which will make you feel ten times safer, 100 percent of the time. In a blog post detailing new app security measures, the app released a two-factor third-party authenticator, which you can use to log in to your Instagram account for additional security. After following the extensive (yet relatively simple) instructions below, I can assure you that you'll be happy you did it, for the sake of your IG account.

To use the third-party authenticator, according to the blog post, start out by navigating to your Instagram profile, select the menu, and then tap “Settings,” which is at the bottom of your screen. Then, you'll choose “Two-Factor Authentication," before being able to select “Authentication App” as your preferred form of authentication. If you already have an app installed, it'll be detected automatically, and you'll receive a login code for it. You'll then go to the authentication app, snag the code, and enter it through Instagram. Two-factor authentication will then turn on automatically, and you'll be all set and ready to rumble.

On the other hand, if you select "Two-Factor Authentication" and you don’t already have a third-party authenticator installed, IG will send you one through the App Store or through Google Play, depending on if you use an Apple or Android device, according to a blog post. You'll then be able to download any authenticator app of your choice. After installing it, you'll be able to go back to Instagram, and continue setting up your two-factor authentication. It sounds kind of complicated, but it's really pretty simple, and it's definitely worth the trouble to keep your account secure — I can promise you that.

Luckily, you won't have to wait too long for this glorious feature, because it already started rolling out, according to the blog post. It will be available to IG users worldwide in the next few weeks, so get ready for the ultimate security glow-up.

You'll recall that that in the beginning of August, IG users were reporting cases of hacked profiles, so this new two-factor authentication with a third-party app comes at a time when people want to ensure the security of their accounts. At the time of the reported hacks on Aug. 14, and Instagram spokesperson told Elite Daily,

We are investigating claims of some hacked Instagram accounts and will take the necessary steps to help those impacted. We work hard to provide the Instagram community with a safe and secure experience. When we become aware of an account that has been compromised, we shut off access to the account and the people who’ve been affected are put through a remediation process so they can reset their password and take other necessary steps to secure their accounts

Regardless of which social media account you're using, internet security is incredibly important. This is why Instagram jumped on rolling out its new security feature, which requires two-factor third-party authentication (aka more than a one-and-done process to access your account). So, get ready for all of your app-related fears and nightmares to retract into the depths of your mind. With this new IG security feature, it looks like hackers are officially out of the question.