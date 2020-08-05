Samsung's new generation of wireless earbuds is set for release on Thursday, Aug. 6, and the Galaxy Buds Live are already generating plenty of buzz for their updated appearance as well as a host of new features providing a better listening experience. One major update includes Active Noise Cancellation, a feature that was previously only available on its Apple competitor, the AirPods Pro. Here's how to use Active Noise Cancellation on Galaxy Buds Live, as well as how to switch it on and off.

For the very first time, Samsung wireless earbuds will give listeners the option to better tune into your new podcast or favorite jam without all the distractions of the outside world. Active Noise Cancellation works to mute lower frequency noise by 97% so you can better hear what's playing in your ear. However, because you don't want to miss all ambient noises like important announcements or the sound of a coming car, the feature doesn't completely mute all background noise.

Just like for the AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds Live wearers can choose to turn the feature on and off depending on the situation and how much of their surroundings they want to be able to hear. To toggle the feature, all you have to do is do a long press on the device itself or you can adjust the setting in the Galaxy Wearable app. When it's off, you can still expect an enhanced ambient listening experience, thanks to a new air vent in the design of the Live model.

Courtesy of Samsung

Even when you have Active Noise Cancellation on all the time, you'll still get 6 hours of continuous playback on a full charge, as compared to 8 hours if you have ANC toggled off. If you do happen to run out of juice, Galaxy Buds Live will let you get 1 hour of play time after just 5 minutes of charging time.

This is just one of the brand new features of the Galaxy Buds Live, including additional voice assistant capabilities, a touch-based user interface located right on the device, and a voice pickup unit that you can activate for clearer phone calls.

The $169.99 Galaxy Buds Live will be going on sale on Aug. 6 on Samsung.com for just $20 more than its predecessor, so you'll want to take a look at all the new updates you can expect from the device and decide if you're ready to upgrade.