Everyone has been super focused on how to turn on Dark Mode, but what about those times when you want to switch it off? Since Dark Mode was officially released with Apple's iOS 13 update, followed by some third-party social media apps, people have been in love with the feature. It saves battery life and is easy on your eyes at night. Instagram's Dark Mode has been very popular, but it makes sense that someone isn't going to want it on constantly. Here's how to turn off Instagram Dark Mode, so you can easily toggle between dark and light screen settings.

First things first, if you know how to turn on Instagram Dark Mode, you should be able to figure out how to turn it off just as easily. The method for turning on Dark Mode in Instagram on Android phones is slightly different than how iOS users do it, but it's pretty much the same concept. Think of the process as the opposite of what you do to turn on Instagram's Dark Mode.

How to turn of Instagram Dark Mode with iPhone

If you're running iOS 13 or later and you've already got your Dark Mode switched on in your iPhone settings, then you'll notice that Instagram is in Dark Mode when you pull up the app. To turn it off, you'll have to follow these steps.

Close the Instagram App. Go to your iPhone's Settings (the little gear icon). From Settings, go to Display & Brightness. Turn off Dark Mode by switching to Light Mode. Open Instagram. The app should not be in Dark Mode now.

Note that you can also tell Siri to turn off your Dark Mode. If you want to do it that way to avoid the Settings menu, say "Hey Siri, turn off the Dark Mode." If you've already enabled the Dark Mode icon in your Control Center, you can also toggle it on and off from there. All of these options should switch your Instagram over automatically to your desired brightness setting.

Now, I know you're wondering: What if I've got an Android? It's going to be pretty much the same. Instagram does not have a way to toggle Dark Mode on and off within the app itself. But TBH, it's so easy to turn it on and off within phone settings, that it isn't a big deal.

How to turn off Instagram Dark Mode with Android phones

First, you need to make sure you have the compatibility. Do you remember ever seeing an option for Dark Mode on your latest version of Android? Well, if you haven't got Android 10 yet, then you haven't got Dark Mode for Instagram, or any other app. Not sure? Follow these steps to check and see how to use Instagram Dark Mode for Android.

Check if you already have Android 10 or if you can upgrade to it. To see if there is an upgrade available, go to Settings > System > System Update. Once you've updated to Android 10, you can find your Dark Mode by going to Settings > Display > Dark Theme. Already got Android 10 and see Dark Mode on your Instagram? To turn it off, close the Instagram app. Go to Settings > Display, and then toggle off Dark Theme. Go back to Instagram, and the app should be out of Dark Mode.

If you do not have Android 10 yet, you are going to have to wait until they do a system wide roll out for all compatible Android phones. According to Tech Radar, you may have to wait until 2020 to get Android 10 on your Android. That's just an estimate, though.

If you already have access to Dark Mode on your iPhone or Android, start enjoying the beautiful display of Instagram Dark Mode and other third-party apps that have updated to include this new feature. Thankfully, it's super easy to turn off once you're ready to see the light again.