Here's How To Text A Coworker To Make Plans Outside The Office

Connecting with coworkers might give you those old high school or college feels. Everyone is designated to be in one place, on specific days of the week and interact, mostly professionally. But sometimes, those people seem cool as hell in the professional-sphere that you want to hang out and befriend them outside of work. If this is your first job, knowing how to text a coworker to make plans outside of your job might be new to you. That's where the expert advice comes in.

You might be used to working with at least one person you knew previously, but when you’re starting fresh in a new workplace where no one has ties to you, it can be a bit intimidating to make the first platonic move. You also don’t want to come off as "trying to hard" or being needy. You think they’re cool and even though you two are mandated to be in the same place, you actually enjoy their vibe and company.

Subside that anxiety over making the first move, though, because I spoke with spoke with a couple of experts in interviews for Elite Daily to give you a little bit of insight before you send a flurry of expressive emojis when you ask a coworker to hang after hours. Who knows, a work bestie may be in your future sooner than you think.

1 "I'm going to the Superman movie on Saturday at 7pm at the AMC theater in Springfield. Want to come?" Jasmine Vaughn-Hall Giving a work friend specifics makes it so there isn't much room for misconstruing your invite. Lucidchart's VP of People Operations, Kat Judd, suggests becoming knowledgeable of the type of person you're reaching out to before actually doing so. Judd tells Elite Daily, "Keep it brief. If you are texting more than two or three sentences, email or call instead. Suggest a specific plan so they can easily determine if they are available and interested in going. What you ask them to do depends [on] your coworker's interests. Seeing a movie with one coworker might be totally normal, but another coworker might feel it is inappropriate."

2 "Got time for a coffee at 3?" Jasmine Vaughn-Hall Don't feel like you have to rush and invite your coworker on a road trip. Author of French Seduction Made Easy and founder of a site that supplies communication advice for texting, Claudia Cox proposes that this text gets the ball rolling, but doesn't try to hurry the process. Cox explains to Elite Daily, "...You don't want to make them (or yourself) feel uncomfortable. Start slow and build up rapport with them first. Ask your coworker if they would like to have a coffee with you during working hours, then move up to lunch or some other activity at lunchtime (like a spin class, or a manicure)."

3 "What are you up to Thursday evening? Do you want to grab a drink at the new wine bar?" Jasmine Vaughn-Hall This text is great if you have at least briefly talked to this person at work, even in passing or after meetings. Basically, you should have built a reasonable enough relationship with them to feel comfortable inviting them somewhere after work hours. Cox tells Elite Daily, "After you have spent some time with them talking about something other than work, ask them if they would like to hit the wine bar on Thursday night, Friday happy hour, go to a concert over the weekend, etc."

4 "I bought tickets to the Lakers game next Friday night. Are you available to join me?” Jasmine Vaughn-Hall Common ground is a must when inviting your coworker to something outside of the office. This text is very effective, according to Dr. Fran Walfish, Beverly Hills family and relationship psychotherapist, author of The Self-Aware Parent, regular expert child psychologist on The Doctors, CBS TV, and co-star on Sex Box, WE tv. Walfish tells Elite Daily, "This social overture strategy is a magnetic draw. You paid the expense of the tickets and you’ve chosen something you know your coworker will enjoy! (If they love the theater, then buy theater tickets!)"