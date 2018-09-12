Walking into the gym can elicit feelings of confidence, energy, and power. Of course, you could also feel dread, lethargy, and longing for the comfort of your couch. Whether you're skipping happily or dragging your feet, you've gotta hit the gym every now and then. If you're less than enthused to get your sweat on, take heart, because kettlebells aren't the only thing you can pick up at the gym! While I might not be able to pump you up for your next workout, here are a few ideas for how to talk to someone at the gym to inspire you when you next run into your gym crush.

The first thing to be mindful of is that people are at the gym to work, either on their fitness or because they literally work there. So if someone has their headphones on, is grunting with each rep, or is mopping up the grunting dude's sweat, they might not be receptive to flirtation. Be respectful if they don't seem into the signals you're dropping. But if you're sharing equipment with a cutie or hopping on the spin bike next to them, go ahead and strike up a conversation. And if you're sweating with nerves, no problem! You're at the gym, so sweat away.

Warm Up Stocksy/BONNINSTUDIO Whether you're queueing up your playlist or choosing your bike in spin class, head over to your gym crush and smile. Like your actual warm up, these lines can be used to strike up a conversation that won't be too jarring to the system, and hopefully won't give you a cramp (either in your style or in your side). "Have you tried this class before? I'm scared. Hold me." "This is my third workout this week. Am I am Olympian yet?" "How about you be my trainer for today? I promise to do everything you tell me to do and I'll pay you back with a smoothie afterwards."

Work It Stocksy/JovoJVNVC This is where the work happens so, girl, you better work. Be bold, get your heart rate up, and make the object of your flirtation's heart rate rise, too! These lines are snappy and funny, and if your target doesn't reciprocate, you can laugh it off as sweat-induced insanity! "Wanna race?" "I'm already daydreaming about when this workout is over and you ask me out for a drink." "Can we shower yet?"