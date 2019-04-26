Here's How To Stream The SBS 'Inkigayo Super Concert' Photo Wall

BTS is set to hit the stage at the SBS Inkigayo Super Concert on Sunday, April 28, to headline the annual K-Pop music festival alongside a stacked lineup of their K-Pop peers. Even BTS' young label mates, TXT, will be hitting the stage alongside them. Besides BTS and TXT, the lineup includes Momoland, IZ*ONE, N.Flying, NATURE, Cherry Bullet, Hong JinYoung, THE BOYZ, and TWICE. And even though the BTS ARMY has a bit of a tricky relationship with SBS Inkigayo after they inexplicably snubbed BTS on the April 21 episode of Inkigayo, fans are still wondering how to stream the SBS Inkigayo Super Concert photo wall so they don't miss out on the K-Pop stars' first appearances.

Well, streaming the red carpet is going to be super easy this year. In a tweet posted on April 25, Seoul Broadcast Station announced in a tweet that the concert photo wall will stream on the SBS NOW YouTube channel. This year's concert is special because it's happening in lieu of the celebration of the upcoming 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships taking place in Gwangju — J-Hope's home turf! For that reason, the ARMY and J-Hope are particularly excited for this year's concert.

There's no question that BTS is going to put on an amazing show once they hit the stage, because they always do. But the BTS ARMY is kind of struggling with one major thing: Should they support an Inkigayo concert considering what they feel was unfair treatment on SBS's weekly music show?

If you're not up to date on the controversy, BTS hit the stage on Inkigayo on April 21 for a performance of their new single "Boy With Luv," and fans expected the single would easily snag a Top-3 position on the chart considering A) they'd won first place on every other music show that week, including Music Core, Music Bank, and M Countdown and B) their single objectively outperformed BLACKPINK's single, "Kill This Love," which charted at No. 4 on Inkigayo a week after its release.

And yet, at the end of the episode, when the announcement of winners was made, BTS was inexplicably left entirely off the music charts for that week. It was announced that BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" came in first, BOL4’s “Bom” was second, and Chen's "Beautiful Goodbye" was third.

To make matters worse, when the Korean news outlet Dispatch reached out for clarification about why BTS was left off the chart, they suggested that "Boy With Luv" didn't meet their criteria (a criteria they would not disclose), and then, when pressed, they seemingly suggested BTS' inclusion on the chart would disadvantage other artists. "There were parts that didn’t meet our criteria and standards," the rep said, according to @modooborahae's translation of Dispatch's interview. "BTS' entry in the chart would’ve been unfair (for the other teams)."

They continued, "It was decided that it was right to reflect it next week rather than this week." Elite Daily reached out to SBS about the controversy previously, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

This understandably didn't sit well with fans, and they have a pretty bad taste in their mouths after the incident.

It looks like fans are definitely conflicted between boycotting SBS Inkigayo over perceived mistreatment of their fave boys and tuning in to support, considering BTS has decided to move forward with their appearance at the concert.

I, for one, won't be able to stay away! You can catch the Inkigayo Super Concert photo wall stream on the SBS NOW YouTube Channel on Sunday, April 28. starting at 6 p.m. KST (that's is 5 a.m. EST and 2 a.m. PST)!

(Correction: An earlier version of this post reported that the entire SBS Inkigayo Super Concert would be livestreamed. It has been updated to reflect only the photo wall would be livestreamed.)