Here's How To Stream The Oscars So You Don't Miss A Single Moment

The post-holiday busyness of awards season died down a little this month thanks to the Olympics, but the grand finale of the Academy Awards is approaching. Taking place on Sunday, March 4, the Oscars are truly my Super Bowl, and I'll be parked in front of the TV for hours. But, if you won't have access to a TV on Sunday night, there's still plenty of livestreaming options that allow you to keep up on the red carpet fashion and who comes away with an Oscar. Here's how to stream the Oscars if you're dying to see how many jokes host Jimmy Kimmel makes about envelopes.

Firstly, the 90th Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 4 on ABC. The network's red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, while E! airs its Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. ET. The Oscars ceremony will be available to live stream via abc.com and the ABC app. E! also has its own website live stream that will allow you to check out the red carpet.

In addition to livestreaming the ceremony, ABC also offers its Oscars: All Access live broadcast on its website. Described as the "official, live second-screen celebration" of the event, the stream consists of red carpet interviews with guests and a backstage look at the ceremony. The stream begins at 6:30 ET on Oscar Sunday.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the star-studded night approaches, topics of discussion regarding the milestone ceremony include the question of how the Time's Up movement will be addressed. Earlier events during awards season made the conversation a main feature, from the all-black dress code at the Golden Globes to an entire lineup of all-female presenters at the SAG Awards. However, when it comes to the Oscars, there may not be such focus on the social movement. A recent New York Times piece suggested that the producers of the ceremony want to highlight the nominated films rather than the ongoing shift in the country's cultural mood.

In the article, Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, said:

We certainly want to honor and respect Time's Up and allow that message to be heard. But we're trying to make it more planned than spur of the moment - it has its moment and then doesn't feel like it overshadows the artists and films being honored. I would love for every award recipient to not feel like they have to acknowledge [Time's Up] independently.

Meanwhile, the people behind the Time's Up campaign have decided against wearing black, but encourage attendees to wear a Time's Up label pin.

As for funny blunders that may happen during the live show, the production team has instilled a new plan to avoid an incorrect envelope being taken onstage. The Oscars' new system has banned the use of any phones or social media backstage, while a third representative from the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers will help the standard other two partners to double-check winners. The two PwC partners who allowed the wrong envelope to be carried onstage last year will not return to their position at the Oscars, but, rest assured, they did keep their actual jobs at the accounting firm after last year's fiasco.

Despite these new rules and the serious tone the night may hold due to Time's Up, celebratory vibes are sure to shine through at the Academy Awards. After all, lasting 90 years is no small feat, so I would bet that we can definitely expect some montages of past Oscar moments - perhaps a clip of the incorrect envelope will even be shown!

The 90th Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.