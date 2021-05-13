Here's How To Stream The 2021 Lotte Duty Free Concert & Catch BTS & TWICE's Performances

If you've been craving to see BTS perform live again, you better tune into the upcoming Lotte Duty Free concert, which will take place on Sunday, May 16. The group is set to perform, making it a can't-miss event for ARMYs, especially as they wait to hear BTS' new single later this month. In case you don't know where to watch the show, here's how to stream the 2021 Lotte Duty Free concert.

As fans know, the septet will make their highly-anticipated comeback on Friday, May 21 with "Butter," which is described by Big Hit as a "dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS." On May 11, the group announced they'll make their debut performance of "Butter" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. The good news is the show is just days away, but what's more amazing is before the day arrives, ARMYs can look forward to BTS' performance at the 2021 Lotte Duty Free concert on May 16.

It'll be a star-studded event featuring performances from other K-Pop stars like TXT, TWICE, ITZY, and Super Junior D & E. TXT is set to make their comeback on Monday, May 31 with their second full-length album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, making their concert appearance that much more exciting. If that wasn't enough, TWICE will drop their latest mini album Taste Of Love on June 9.

See the full Lotte Duty Free concert lineup below.

Now that you know all the details, here's how to stream the 2021 Lotte Duty Free concert: The event will be broadcasted through TikTok on Sunday, May 16 at 5 p.m. KST (that's 4 a.m. ET). To watch, you'll need to apply for the concert first on the official Lotte Duty Free website by signing up to be a LDF member. You'll be asked to create a user ID and password before you can actually apply for concert admission. Once you've done that, you'll get an email with a link to stream the show. Just login to TikTok and enter your admission code to access the concert. From then on, you're all set. If you want more details on the application process, check out the post below.

The 2021 Lotte Duty Free concert is going to be a huge night, so make sure you sign up to watch ASAP in order to be a part of the action!