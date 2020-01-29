In the age of streaming services, figuring out when and where to tune in to watch the action is key. So for, those wondering how to stream the Super Bowl in 2020, here's all the info you'll need to get you squared away to watch the action. Because, let's be honest, you want to focus on your game day snacks and friends instead of frantically flipping through channels.

This year, Super Bowl LIV (that's 54 for those who don't read Roman numerals) pits the winning team of the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, against the winning team of the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers. It'll be played on Sunday, February 4, 2020, and the action starts at 6 p.m. ET, which gives you the first half of the day to prepare for all the festivities. If you're feeling like a vacation (and can somehow snag tickets to the actual event), it'll be held in South Florida at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

But if you — like million of Americans — are planning to watch the game from the comfort of a couch, there are several ways to tune in: If you have traditional cable, the Super Bowl will air on FOX (and FOX online). If online streaming is more your vibe, you can check out Fubo ($59.99 per month, with free trial available) or Hulu + Live TV ($54.99 per month, also with free trial available).

While streaming can often get fans out of pesky commercials, don't count on it in this case. But that's actually a good thing, since Super Bowl ads are famously some of the best spots to hit TV all year and this year's lineup looks particularly entertaining (many of the ads have already been released). Plus, there's also a national anthem performance by Demi Lovato, and the wildly hyped Jennifer Lopez and Shakira halftime show. Basically, there's a little something for every streaming lover out there.