BTS ended 2019 on a high note with their historic performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and, with another performance quickly on the way, they're starting off 2020 on a high note as well. After performing in Times Square, the guys immediately hopped on a flight back home for the 2020 Golden Disk Awards, because the ceremony is in Korea and it's happening very soon. Here are all the details on how to stream the 2020 Golden Disk Awards to catch BTS' epic performance.

The Golden Disk Awards is a two-day event, and this year the ceremonies will be held in Seoul, Korea, on Jan. 4 and 5. The first ceremony will honor digital album sales, while the second will honor physical album sales. Both nights will include amazing performances by fan-favorite stars, including MAMAMOO, Jannabi, TWICE, Paul Kim, ITZY, and Chungha for day one, and BTS, Seventeen, TWICE, GOT7, NU'EST, and MONSTA X for day two.

BTS may not be performing both nights, but the BTS ARMY is hyped anyway, since the 2020 Golden Disk Awards will mark the group's first performance of the year. Their New Year's Rockin' Eve performance was an incredible way to end 2019, so fans are eager to see how they could possibly top it.

Considering the GDAs' lineup of K-Pop's top stars, it's no surprise it'll stream across the world so international fans can tune in to the huge event. Apart from being broadcast live in Korea on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4, the Golden Disk Awards will stream on VLIVE in real-time.

Remember, BTS is performing only on the second day, so if you want to watch their performance, you'll either have to stay up real late on Sunday, Jan. 5, or set an alarm very early in the morning, depending on your time zone, because the second ceremony will stream — wait for it — at 3 a.m. ET here on VLIVE. That may be a difficult time for some fans to meet, so if you can't watch the actual ceremony, maybe you can tune into the red carpet, which will begin at 1:30 a.m. ET here on VLIVE. Dedicated fans who don't want to miss a single moment of the action can obviously watch both.

BTS is up for several awards, including the Bongsang (main prize) in the digital music sales category, the Bonsang in the physical album sales category, and the fan-voted Popularity Award, so apart from their performance, there's a lot more to look forward to.

Fans ended 2019 with an epic BTS performance, and they'll begin 2020 the same way by catching the 34th Golden Disk Awards on Jan. 5.