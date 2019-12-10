2020 is going to be a big one for BTS and their ARMY. The group has been dropping a lot of hints they're next album is coming soon, and, while that could be weeks or even months away, the 2020 Golden Disk Awards are right around the corner. The ceremony happens over a number of days, so fans have a few questions. First, they're wondering whether BTS will be at the 2020 Golden Disk Awards, and, second, they're curious about which day(s) BTS will appear, if any.

The 34th Golden Disk Awards will be held in Seoul, Korea, on Jan. 4 and 5. The first ceremony will honor digital album sales, while the second will honor physical album sales. So far, MAMAMOO, Jannabi, TWICE, and Paul Kim will appear on the 4th, and BTS, Seventeen, and TWICE are slated to appear on the 5th. BTS is also scheduled to perform at the ceremony.

Although BTS won't be at both ceremonies as of now, the BTS ARMY must be very happy to hear talks of BTS' 2020 schedule. Fans had a strong feeling BTS would make an appearance for at least one of the ceremonies, since the group attended last year, where they performed a stunning version of "Fake Love."

BANGTANTV on YouTube

The 2020 Golden Disk Awards will broadcast live in Korea through JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4, and around the the world on VLIVE.

Fans are now questioning whether BTS should actually attend the awards, however.

Shortly after BTS' attendance at the GDAs was confirmed on Dec. 9, JTBC reported BTS was seeking legal help for profit distribution issues with Big Hit. Big Hit quickly released a statement refuting the claims and questioned the network's motives, claiming they have CCTV footage of a JTBC reporter entering Big Hit headquarters without permission (JTBC did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Big Hit's statement).

Big Hit is now demanding an apology from the network, but that has yet to be seen, and some fans are calling for the group to cancel their GDAs appearance unless JTBC complies.

While Big Hit and JTBC may not be on the best of terms for the moment, it hasn't affected BTS' already confirmed appearance. For now, their appearance and performance is still on.