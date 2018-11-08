Here's How To Stream The 2018 PCAs So You Don't Miss A Single Moment
Man, I love a good awards show. I especially love a good awards show when I have a say in who wins. I like to feel powerful. In my case, the People's Choice Awards is the best option for me. This year, nominees will hear their fate live on TV on Sunday, Nov. 11, and you're going to want a front row seat. If you're wondering how to stream the 2018 PCAs, don't worry. I've got you boo. It's easy.
You can watch all of the excitement and drama by tuning into E! at 9 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 11. It will also be broadcasting on 17 international channels in 153 different countries and 24 languages. NBD. If cable just simply isn't an option for you, you can also catch an exclusive behind the scenes live stream happening with Barker Hanger on the E! app, YouTube, and Twitter channels.
Of course, E! will also be hosting Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards beginning at 7 p.m., just two hours prior to the main event. (Between you and me, that's my favorite part. There, I said it.) I guess the performances are pretty good, too. This year, viewers can look forward to Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, and John Legend all taking the stage.
As for the awards themselves, voting is officially closed. However, the people narrowed in on awesome finalists. Check out some of the top nominees and categories below!
2018 People's Choice Awards Finalists:
Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place
Male Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Female Movie Star of 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Show of 2018
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Male TV Star of 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Female TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments
Bingeworthy Show of 2018
Outlander
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
13 Reasons Why
Shameless
Male Artist of 2018
Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
Female Artist of 2018
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj
Album of 2018
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Nicki Minaj, Queen
Song of 2018
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
BTS, "Idol"
Fans can also vote on categories like Pop Podcast, Beauty Influencer or Social Celebrity of the Year.
To weigh in, hop over to E! Online where you can cast your PCAs vote. Then, be sure to tune in one way or the other on Sunday, Nov. 11. See you babies there!