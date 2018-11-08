Here's How To Stream The 2018 PCAs So You Don't Miss A Single Moment

Man, I love a good awards show. I especially love a good awards show when I have a say in who wins. I like to feel powerful. In my case, the People's Choice Awards is the best option for me. This year, nominees will hear their fate live on TV on Sunday, Nov. 11, and you're going to want a front row seat. If you're wondering how to stream the 2018 PCAs, don't worry. I've got you boo. It's easy.

You can watch all of the excitement and drama by tuning into E! at 9 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 11. It will also be broadcasting on 17 international channels in 153 different countries and 24 languages. NBD. If cable just simply isn't an option for you, you can also catch an exclusive behind the scenes live stream happening with Barker Hanger on the E! app, YouTube, and Twitter channels.

Of course, E! will also be hosting Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards beginning at 7 p.m., just two hours prior to the main event. (Between you and me, that's my favorite part. There, I said it.) I guess the performances are pretty good, too. This year, viewers can look forward to Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, and John Legend all taking the stage.

As for the awards themselves, voting is officially closed. However, the people narrowed in on awesome finalists. Check out some of the top nominees and categories below!

2018 People's Choice Awards Finalists:

Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Fifty Shades Freed

A Quiet Place

Male Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Show of 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Male TV Star of 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Outlander

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

13 Reasons Why

Shameless

Male Artist of 2018

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

Female Artist of 2018

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj

Album of 2018

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Camila Cabello, Camila

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Song of 2018

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

BTS, "Idol"

Fans can also vote on categories like Pop Podcast, Beauty Influencer or Social Celebrity of the Year.

To weigh in, hop over to E! Online where you can cast your PCAs vote. Then, be sure to tune in one way or the other on Sunday, Nov. 11. See you babies there!