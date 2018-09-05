The 2018 People's Choice Awards Nominations Will Make You Choose Between Your Favorites

It's coming, movie and television buffs! E!'s 2018 People's Choice Awards are pummeling towards your television and bringing incredible nominees and presenters with it. The 2018 People's Choice Award nominations are truly impressive and include some serious cutthroat competition this year. No pressure, but the cool thing about this award show is the winners are chosen solely by you — the people! 2018 was a massive year for movies, television, and music, and I'm not really sure how the average fan can have this much pressure on them. I'm looking at the list now and don't even know where to start. (Just kidding, yes I do. Crazy Rich Asians and Vanderpump Rules all the way.)

The People's Choice Awards previously aired on CBS, but has officially swapped hands to E!. According to the network, it will have new "E! flare added in for good measure." (Whatever that means.) There are 43 categories and literally hundreds of nominees to sift through. It will also be broadcasted on 17 international channels in 153 different countries, AND translated into 24 languages.

So yeah, it's definitely for the people.

Here's how it works: Right now, there are 12 nominees per category. Fans can vote via pca.eonline.com or on Facebook by including one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag, and the hashtag #PCAs. You can also send a tweet or retweet including the same information if you prefer to vote on Twitter. On Sept. 14, the top five finalists per category will be locked in. After that, final voting will be open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 19, with results being tallied for the final reveal on the night of the show.

You can peep some of the most exciting categories and nominees in the list below, and tune in for the 2018 People's Choice Awards live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. EST. You can also catch "Live From The Red Carpet: The E's! People's Choice Awards" kicking off at 7 p.m. EST.

THE MOVIE OF 2018

A Quiet Place

A Wrinkle in Time

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Fifty Shades Freed

Incredibles 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mission Impossible: FalloutOcean’s 8

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper

John Boyega, Pacific Rim

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Leslie Mann, Blockers

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time

Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

THE SHOW OF 2018

13 Reasons Why

9-1-1

America’s Got Talent

Grey’s Anatomy

Modern Family

Saturday Night Live

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Doctor

This Is Us

The Walking Dead

Will & Grace

WWE Raw

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Scott Foley, Scandal

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Tony Goldwyn, Scandal

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2018

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Issa Rae, Insecure

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder