Sure, Gilmore Girls is known for the iconic mother-daughter duo at its center, but the gruff yet lovable diner owner Luke Danes was arguably just as important to the beloved series. And soon, you can relive the show's best moments with Luke himself! Actor Scott Patterson has a new Gilmore Girls podcast called I Am All In (based on Luke's iconic Season 5 declaration to Lorelai), on which he'll share his thoughts on the series and exclusive behind-the-scenes secrets.

Although Patterson is best known for playing Stars Hollow's favorite grouch, he hasn't actually watched the show until now. "I've only seen one [revival episode] and I've only seen the pilot," Patterson admitted in a promo for the podcast. "I know you guys have been been binge watching [Gilmore Girls] through COVID, and you know, for 21 years... let's watch it together, guys! We'll share stories, we'll share the memories. I've got a million stories to tell."

Over the course of I Am All In, the actor will finally dive into all 154 episodes (including the A Year in the Life Netflix revival) with the help of some very special guests. I Am All In launches on Monday, May 3, on the iHeartRadio app and Apple podcasts.

As the podcast's trailer makes very clear, Patterson isn't afraid to chime in on some long-running Gilmore Girls debates, including the age old question: Team Jess or Team Logan? Unsurprisingly, he went with his onscreen nephew Jess (aka This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia).

He also revealed that, like fans, he's not 100% sure who the father of Rory's child is in the revival (although all signs point to Logan). "You know, I don't know! I've got my top people trying to get information out of anyone they can that's in power and it's just not working," Patterson added. "I have no idea."

And if he ever has the opportunity to play Luke again? Well, Patterson is all in. "The minute they announce it, I'd take time off from the podcast ... to do the show for sure," he said. "Then I'd come back and we'd have a bigger podcast."

Fans will have to wait and see if another return to Stars Hollow is ever in the cards, but for now, a Gilmore Girls rewatch with Luke himself sounds like the next best thing.

