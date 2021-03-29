The hype surrounding BTS' appearance on the KBS special talk show Let's BTS has been massive. That's because ahead of the episode's premiere, the network teased the septet would get up close and personal like never before. On Monday, March 29, BTS delivered that promise because their episode was filled with untold stories that had ARMYs wanting more. If you want to know exactly what the group had to say, here's how to stream Let's BTS with subs.

Fans had high expectations for BTS' episode because KBS said they would reveal secrets about their historic 2021 Grammys performance, as well as their thoughts on their past eight years together as a group. On top of that, the network teased BTS would be taking fan questions about their life in the spotlight. A March 25 preview of the show also revealed BTS would be giving a special performance for fans.

According to a fan translation by @minimoniT_T, during the special, Jimin said he and the rest of BTS were just as surprised as ARMYs to discover their performance aired last on the Grammys. He actually thought BTS was going to be one of the first ones to go, so when he realized they were the big closing act, he felt so honored.

According to another translation by @yellowroadpjm, Jimin said he would have loved to perform one of BTS' Korean-language songs, like their 2020 single "ON" off Map of the Soul: 7, at the Grammys.

During the special, BTS also wowed ARMYs by once again giving them a unique performance of "Dynamite." In the past, they've performed at Korea's largest theme park, Incheon Airport, and on a rooftop helipad in front of the Seoul skyline. They've also incorporated drums, a live band, fireworks, and more. For their Let's BTS appearance, BTS opted for an intimate sit-down performance of "Dynamite (Slow Jam Remix)," which you can watch below.

To relive the fun all over again, ARMYs can stream Let's BTS with subtitles on KBS World TV on Tuesday, March 30. KOCOWA also promises to have the subtitled episode on its official website and its mobile app.

For more information, keep up to date with KBS' YouTube channel, which will likely have subtitled clips of Let's BTS soon!