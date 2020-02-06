Here's How To Stream 'Joker,' So You Can See What All The Fuss Is About

It's awards season, ladies and gents, and that means trying your best to catch up on all the nominated movies before all the accolades are distributed. Joker is one of the top movies earning some major recognition this year, so fans are obviously wondering how to stream Joker to see for themselves why it's earned such high ratings. Here's some options to check out the acclaimed film:

Joker is a psychological thriller that tells chilling origin story of the villain that has become so well known and interpreted in comics, TV shows, and movie remakes year after year since the character was first introduced Batman No. 1, which was published in 1940. In this theatrical rendition, Joaquin Phoenix plays the villainous lead, Arthur Fleck, a young, troubled man who transforms into the twisted character of Joker and terrorizes the town.

Set in Gotham City in the 1980s, the film evokes a feeling of eeriness from the very beginning. Fleck is a clown by day and an aspiring comedian by night, living in a run-down apartment with his mother. He has a morphed sense of reality, to say the least. Throughout the film, fans see him spiral from bad decision to bad decision until he ultimately assumes the self-titled alias of "Joker."

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

For those who are brave enough to check out this thriller, it's available online on a variety of platforms. Renting Joker currently costs $3.99 on Amazon, $5.99 on Vudu, $5.99 on Google Play, $5.99 on YouTube, and $3.99 on iTunes, and all platforms also offer the movie for purchase for $12.99. So, you have plenty of options for watching, although all methods will cost you at least a small fee, so be prepared to pay up. It is a Best Picture Oscar contender, after all.

Joker received 11 Academy Award nominations, more than any other film, at this year's Academy Awards — more than any other film this year. To see how many the movie will end up taking home, the 92nd Academy Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, on ABC.