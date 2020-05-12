You've likely had your share of virtual happy hours during quarantine, but now you can up the ante by virtually hanging out with some of the biggest celebrities and influencers while supporting a great cause. Chili's and DoorDash are teaming up to bring the ultimate star-studded dinner party to fans everywhere — meaning you can virtually eat dinner with stars like Liam Payne, Britney Spears, and Addison Rae, and, if you're lucky, watch some special performances. Here's how to stream Chili's x DoorDash's celebrity dinner party on Thursday, May 14 and raise money for Feeding America while you're at it.

At 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 14, fans can head to the "Come Back to Me" YouTube channel for an evening of food, drink, and music. Chili's and DoorDash are staying mum on whether or not guests can expect any special performances during the online event. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the famous dinner party attendees bust out some renditions of their respective hits. DJ and producer Chantel Jeffries will be the host of the shindig, with industry heavyweights like Britney Spears, Alesso, Travis Mills, The Chainsmokers, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Marshmello, Olivia O'Brien, and Fletcher scheduled to make appearances.

Other famous faces who will be in attendance include Paris Hilton, Addison Rae, and Kylie Jenner's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou.

PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To stream the event, you can simply head to the live YouTube link on May 14 at 8 p.m. ET. You can even set a reminder for yourself ahead of the virtual shindig, by clicking the little bell icon on where it says "Set reminder." You can also follow along for updates on Jeffries' Instagram account leading up to the big event.

While everyone will be enjoying dinner remotely from the comfort of their own homes, Chili's is making it easier to curate a sense of community by offering a special menu from Thursday, May 14 through Sunday, May 17. The three-course lineup, which includes a chips and salsa appetizer, a full-sized entree, and a Molten Chocolate Cake, will sell for $13. All you have to do is use the promotion code "CHILISWITHFRIENDS" when checking out on DoorDash — and order at least $15 worth of food — to be eligible.

Whether or not you order dinner from Chili's special menu or opt to simply watch, just joining the virtual dinner will provide what's sure to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment while helping out hungry families.

Courtesy of Chili's

DoorDash is teaming up with Feeding America to donate meals to families that need them most during the coronavirus pandemic. The donations will be based on the number of viewers who tune in to the livestream on May 14, meaning your evening of entertainment has the power to directly help others. It's a win-win situation, so text your friends and set a reminder for what's sure to be one of the most memorable virtual dinner parties yet.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.