Here's How To Stream BTS' 'Map Of The Soul: Persona,' Because Every New Song Is So, So Good

Alright, BTS ARMY! The time has come! BTS’ latest album Map of the Soul: Persona has just been released, and that means it’s time to start streaming the heck out of it! If you’re not up on current streaming services, no worries! I’ve got all the info you need to know. Down below, you’ll find out how to stream BTS’ Map of the Soul: Persona album.

The first thing you need to know is that you have a lot of great options for streaming music. The ones listed here are your best bets for streaming BTS’ latest album. Let’s review them one by one:

Apple Music

Apple Music and iTunes are, hands down, two of the best streaming options available to you. Luckily, BTS’ album will be available on these services, so you’re all set to go. To stream on Apple Music, you need to have an Apple Music account, so be sure you have that settled before trying to stream the album. If you don’t have an Apple Music account, you can sign up for a free trial and, if you like it, you can go ahead and sign up for a full account. Once you do that, you can simply click play below!

Spotify

There’s also Spotify, which is free to use with limited ads. If you’d like to listen to BTS’ album without ads, though, you’ll need to sign up for a Premium account, which will cost you about $10 per month. So, this is a great option for anyone who’s looking for a new streaming service! Click play and stream below!

Pandora

With Apple Music and Spotify topping many people’s streaming service lists, it’s not often you hear about Pandora. But it’s just as awesome a streaming option as any other. Like Spotify, Pandora lets you sign up for a free account if you’re willing to listen to music with ad breaks. But if that’s not your thing, then a paid account is your best option. Pandora offers Pandora Plus (no ads, but limited music search ability) for $4.99 per month and Pandora Premium (lets you play just about anything) for $9.99 a month.

Amazon Music

If you have an Amazon Prime account already, then this is probably your best and most cost-effective streaming option. With your Amazon Prime account, you can listen to Map of the Soul: Persona on Amazon at no additional cost. There’s also Amazon Music Unlimited, which comes with an additional charge but lets you listen to over 50 million songs.

And there you have it! Those are your best options for streaming Map of the Soul: Persona, which is making all kinds of waves in the music industry already. Even before the album was released, Map of the Soul: Persona was breaking records and impressing pretty much everyone.

According to Billboard, the album sold over 2.6 million copies in pre-order sales, putting it on track to surpass BTS’ past two albums. So, this album is a huge success already! I’m sure it’s only going to get bigger and bigger as sales continue to rise. I mean, it’s bound to, right? Nothing can stop BTS or their ARMY!