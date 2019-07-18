Anyone who has ever had a big crush knows how tempting it can be to send them a "wyd ;)" text during a late night out. It's 1 a.m., you're feeling good, and you're excited at the thought of hearing from ⁠— or potentially meeting up with ⁠— the person you like. But if you know this strategy is not one your crush will respond well to, then having strategies for how to stop yourself from late-night texting a crush can be beyond useful.

Before diving into ways to stop yourself from hitting send, it's important to remember that late-night texting a crush, while potentially mortifying the next day, isn't that big of a deal. In fact, "Late night texting can be very sexy and intimate," relationship and etiquette expert April Masini tells Elite Daily. "There is no reason not to late-night text if everything else is going well. For instance, if late night texting is just one facet of your relationship — awesome! Keep going!"

Plus, there's no rule that says sending a late-night text has to be considered a "booty call." If you want to text them just to chat, there's no shame in that game, just like there's no shame in texting a crush late at night for a hookup if you're both on the same page. Go on and get yours! Masini even says late-night texting is something she recommends, if you aren't doing it already, as it can even be a great part of a serious, long-term relationship.

TLDR? There is no wrong or right way to late-night text. If you want to do it, you should feel supported in that decision.

Nevertheless, if you know that late-night texting probably won't get you the result you want, or if you know that your crush probably won't appreciate it, there are ways to distract yourself! That might be easier said than done, but it's totally possible. When you find yourself in the bar bathroom line, with your thumb hovering over your crush's text thread, take a few minutes to think things over first. Or, as Shula Melamed, relationship and wellbeing coach suggests, work out a different plan. "If you want to express something to them but you see that it is a little late, craft something in the notes section of your phone and make a plan to send it in the morning," she advises. Or, you could reach out to a friend to help you refrain from hitting send. "Create a buddy system with a friend where you send the texts you want to send your crush to them," Melamed adds.

If you still find yourself tempted to send a late-night text, "pause and remind yourself why this would not be a good idea," Breakup BOOST podcast host Trina Leckie tells Elite Daily. "The key is to not act impulsively."

At the end of the day, no one is perfect, and if you do send an alcohol-induced late-night text to your crush that you regret the next morning, it's not the end of the world. Text them a quick explainer (something like, "Whoops! That was awkward. Ignore me!" might be all it takes) and be on your merry way.