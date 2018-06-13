Let's say you're aimlessly watching Instagram Stories of your favorite fashion bloggers and you come across an outfit that you need. Like, you can't even watch the next Story because you must purchase it right now, but you don't even know where to begin to find it. Sure, you could send the person a message inquiring about where to buy, but who knows how long it will take to get a response? Wonder no more, because Instagram is letting you shop your favorite brands right in the app. Here's how to shop through Instagram Stories if you see something you want.

Instagram is bringing shopping right to your fingertips. In a new design feature unveiled on Tuesday, June 12, Instagram announced that users can now shop their favorite clothing styles via Instagram Stories. As if online shopping wasn't already easy enough, you will be able to click through to products you like directly in the Instagram app. When you are in Instagram, click to view a Story at the top of your screen. In the content of the Story, you will start to see a button above certain clothing and other accouterments. This button says "See Details," allowing you to click for more information. When you see a pair of shades or new top you like, tap the button. The link will open up a new browser window within the Instagram app. There, you will be able to learn more about the product. You won't be able to buy the item directly in the Instagram platform, but there is an external link with each product that will take you to the vendors website.

Don't go looking at your favorite designer or fashion bloggers Story just yet. The feature is currently in the testing phase and is only available to select businesses right now, according to Instagram. It will take several months before the majority of online retail company accounts and bloggers will be able to link to clothing, accessories, shoes, and other apparel items in their Instagram Stories. But alas, it is coming. I've already said a little prayer for my bank account.

For a while now, users have been able to shop their Instagram Feeds, but the addition of shopping Instagram Stories really changes the game. According to Instagram, over 300 million Stories are published to the app on a daily basis. This generates a ton of traffic for the brands, bloggers, and retailers you likely already follow. To put this in perspective for you, the social media video and photo sharing app found that 1 in 3 users are more likely to be interested in a brand or go out and purchase an item after seeing it in an Instagram Story.

As if online shopping wasn't already enough instant gratification for you, earlier this year, Instagram announced a partnership with food delivery services, restaurant accounts, and reservation services. The announcement, which came on Tuesday, May 8, lets users order food directly in the Instagram app, as well as make a dinner reservations, book appointments, and buy tickets. With all of these new design features, it might be time to hang up the towel on other apps and live your live solely in Instagram. Food, clothes, what more could you ask for? The convenience of online shopping just got a whole lot easier. There's more to come on this front, so keep checking to see if your Instagram Story feed has received the latest feature.

As always, make sure your app is up-to-date. I also recommend navigating to your phone's settings and turning on automatic app updates. This way you don't miss out on any of the fun. Now go buy that outfit you couldn't let pass you buy.